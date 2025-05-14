Congress Demands Special Session Of Parliament To Discuss Ceasefire With Pakistan, Rahul To Address Media On May 16

Congress on Wednesday held the meeting of its senior leaders after the Indian government announced ceasefire with Pakistan and demanded the government to convene a special session of Parliament and also an all party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress on Wednesday held the meeting of its senior leaders after the Indian government announced ceasefire with Pakistan.

Congress on Wednesday held the meeting of its senior leaders after the Indian government announced a ceasefire with Pakistan and demanded the government convene a special session of Parliament and also an all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party also said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address the media on the ceasefire issue on Friday in the national capital.

The Congress had called the meeting of its senior leaders at the party’s old headquarters at 24 Akbar Road here, which was attended by 23 senior leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Party General secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Avinash Pandey, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, and Sachin Pilot, among others.

After the meeting, addressing the media, Ramesh, who is also the party’s communication charge, while hitting back at the government, said that the way in which US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was surprising.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue and asked, “Why is Prime Minister Modi silent on US President Donald Trump announcing that he negotiated a ceasefire?”

Putting forth the grand old party’s demand with the government, Ramesh said, “We demand that an all party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi should be convened.

“We demand that a special session of Parliament be convened,” he said.

Jairam also slammed the government over the NDA Chief Ministers scheduled on May 25 in the national capital and said that only NDA CMs have been called, while leaving out the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telanagana and other states.

“Is this the politicization of Operation Sindoor?” he asked.

He accused the government, saying this is maximum silence on real issues and maximum politicization.

Sharing the program of the party, the Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi will be on a day visit to Bihar’s Darbhanga and Patna on May 15.

“After returning from Bihar, Rahul Gandhi will address the media on May 16,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khera said that this was the third meeting of the Congress in the last few days after Pahalgam and after Operation Sindoor.

Khera pointed out that the Congress has given its full support to the government.

Hitting back at the government, Khera said that why did the US President announce mediation between India and Pakistan?” Earlier we had not seen such a trend, added.

Taking a swipe at the government for US interference over Kashmir, Khera said that Trump treated India and Pakistan on the same bar and how did PM Modi accept that?

Khera said, “All these points were raised during the meeting today that why such a silence on this issue?” Prime Minister Modi is silent; his External Affairs Minister is also silent. Who is taking such decisions?”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s address to the nation after the ceasefire was announced following Operation Sindoor, Khera said, “PM Modi should have refuted the claims of the US President in his address to the nation. Trump once again made similar remarks during his visit to Saudi Arabia.”

He also asked what the demands the Indian government has kept before Pakistan before announcing a ceasefire are. He further said that no one knows the details of the ceasefire.

“S. Jaishankar should come forward and give details of the ceasefire. Why did the US President announced a ceasefire? what are the details of the ceasefire that should be announced?” he added.

The Congress leader further announced that the grand old party will bring out Jai Hind rallies across the country in the coming days.