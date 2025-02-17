Congress Distances Itself From Pitroda’s China Not An Enemy, Reminds BJP Of PM Modi Giving Clean Chit To China

Congress general secretary and communication incharge Jairam Ramesh distanced the party from his comments and also said that China remains India's foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge.

Congress on Monday again distanced itself from the views expressed by Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitorda, who stirred a hornet nest with his remarks that the threat from China is often blown out of proportion and suggested that India needs to stop considering the neighboring country as an enemy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In an interview from the US, Pitroda, who is not new to controversies, while speaking on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump would be able to control the threats from China stirred a new controversy with his comments giving fresh ammunition to the BJP.

The Indian Overseas Congress chairman said, “I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, soon Congress general secretary and communication incharge Jairam Ramesh distanced the party from his comments and also said that China remains India’s foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “The views reportedly expressed by Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress.”

He said, “China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC (Indian National Congress) has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi government’s approach to China, including the Prime Minister’s public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January, 2025.”

“It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively,” the Congress leader added.

This is not the first time that the Congress has distanced itself from Pitroda’s remarks. Last year, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Pitroda had stirred controversy when he talked about the US inheritance tax law as well as he once again made racial comments.

Coming under fire from the BJP, Ptiroda had then resigned from his post. However, after Lok Sabha polls he was again appointed the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

ALSO READ: Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Enemy’ Remarks Spark Controversy, BJP Responds Strongly