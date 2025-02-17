Congress Distances Itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Our Enemy’ Remarks Amid BJP Backlash

Congress Party has distanced itself from Sam Pitroda’s controversial remark that China is not India’s enemy, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP. The party clarified that Pitroda’s views do not reflect its official stance on foreign policy.

Congress Clarifies Pitroda’s Views Do Not Reflect Party Stand

Jairam Ramesh, Congress communications in-charge, took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the party’s position, emphasizing that Pitroda’s views did not align with the party’s official stance on China. “The views reported by Shri Sam Pitroda on China are certainly not the views of the Indian National Congress. China remains our biggest foreign policy, external security, and economic challenge,” Ramesh wrote in his post.

Pitroda’s comments, made in a recent interview with news agency IANS, have reignited a controversy. The senior Congress leader called for a shift in India’s approach to China, stating that New Delhi should stop viewing China as an enemy from the outset. “I think we need to change that pattern to assume that China is the enemy from day one. It is not just to China, but to everyone… I don’t know what is the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has the habit of defining an enemy,” Pitroda remarked.

Controversies Surrounding Sam Pitroda

This remark comes in the wake of another controversy surrounding Pitroda’s earlier comment about India’s diversity, which had led to his removal as Chairman of the Overseas Indian Congress. The diversity comment was met with accusations of racism and a colonial mindset. Pitroda’s removal lasted over a month, and upon his reinstatement in June last year, Jairam Ramesh had stated that Pitroda had “given an assurance” to avoid any future controversial remarks. However, Pitroda contradicted this, calling Ramesh’s statement his “personal opinion.”

The BJP has swiftly reacted to Pitroda’s comments, alleging that they reflect the broader mindset within Congress towards China. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Pitroda of downplaying the threat posed by China to India’s national security. “Pitroda’s remarks are consistent with statements made by other Congress leaders in the past, who have been sympathetic towards China,” Trivedi said.

He further criticized Pitroda’s stance, suggesting that it implied India was the aggressor in the relationship with China. “It appears from the Congress leader’s comments that India is the aggressor,” Trivedi remarked.

Sam Pitroda History of Controversial Statements

Pitroda, known for his out-of-turn remarks, has often found himself at the center of political controversies. His earlier statements on India’s diversity, which led to his temporary removal from office, added fuel to the fire. While he was reinstated after clarifying the context of his comments, his tendency to stir debates has continued to make headlines.

