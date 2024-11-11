Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Congress Files Complaint Against BJP Over Misleading Election Advertisement In Jharkhand

Congress on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of posting a misleading advertisement on social media that contained false information about the leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Indian National Congress (INC), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Congress claimed that the advertisement violated the Model Code of Conduct and other electoral laws. It alleged that the leaders of JMM, INC, and RJD were being “portrayed in a negative and false light,” with the intent of “propagating false and baseless narratives against them.”

The complaint specifically referred to an advertisement posted on Facebook on November 9, 2024. Congress claimed that the ad was in blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct and other electoral laws.

“We are writing to you with respect to an advertisement published by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Official Facebook Handle for the State of Jharkhand i.e., ‘BJP4Jharkhand.’ On a prima facie viewing, the advertisement published by the BJP4Jharkhand page is in blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct and other electoral laws,” the complaint read.

“In the said advertisement published on 09.11.2024, false allegations and statements are being ascribed to leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Additionally, the leaders are being portrayed in a negative and false light, with the sole intent of propagating false and baseless narratives against them,” it added.

“In the said advertisement, BJP had first tried to use actors who resemble the leaders of JMM, INC, and RJD. Consequently, the advertisement has tried to raise several blatantly false allegations against the leaders of the JMM, INC, and RJD. One of the allegations is that these leaders are ‘Anti-Adivasi’ (against the tribals) who are banding together under the garb of being Pro-Adivasis to ultimately serve their own personal agendas. A clip of the advertisement is annexed herewith and marked as ANNEXURE – A Further. A transcribed,” the complaint read.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, shared a copy of the four-page complaint letter on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “A complaint has just been lodged with the Election Commission on a most disgusting ad relating to Jharkhand put out by the BJP officially. It not only brazenly and blatantly violates the ECI’s Model Code of Conduct, it is also an act of serious criminality.”

“We hope the ECI will act immediately and pursue this matter to its logical conclusion,” the Congress leader wrote in a post.

The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the results to be counted on November 23.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

