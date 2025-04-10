‘Congress Government Fed Biryani To Ajmal Kasab’: Union Minister Piyush Goyal On Tahawwur Rana Extradition

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sharply criticized the Congress party over its handling of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for ensuring the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the United States.

Speaking at a public event held near the iconic Taj Hotel—one of the prime targets during the 2008 attacks—Goyal recalled the horrors of the night when terrorists brought Mumbai to a standstill and lamented what he called the previous government’s “inaction.”

“Under the Congress, the hotel where we are standing right now was attacked by terrorists. People lost their lives, but the then Congress government did nothing and even fed biryani to Ajmal Kasab,” Goyal said, referring to the lone surviving terrorist of the 26/11 attacks, who was later hanged in 2012 after due legal process.

The Minister further added, “It is PM Modi’s sankalp (resolve) to punish those who attacked the country. And the entire country, especially the Mumbaikars, are proud that those who attacked our country are being extradited to India and will be punished as per Indian law.”

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is one of the key accused in the conspiracy behind the 26/11 terror strike. He is being brought to India after exhausting all legal remedies against extradition in the US. Indian authorities believe Rana played a crucial role in facilitating reconnaissance missions in Mumbai, acting in concert with co-conspirator David Headley.

The extradition marks a significant step forward in India’s efforts to bring all 26/11 accused to justice. Rana will now face trial under Indian law, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) spearheading the probe.

Goyal’s remarks come at a time when the political climate is already charged ahead of elections, and the government is keen to underline its tough stance on terrorism and national security.

