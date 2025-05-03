‘Congress Has Become Pakistan Parast Party’: Congress’ Channi Receives Backlash Over Surgical Strike Remark; BJP Calls It ‘Insult To Armed Forces’

Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has found himself at the center of a political controversy after publicly questioning the authenticity of India's surgical strikes on Pakistan.

Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has found himself at the center of a political controversy after publicly questioning the authenticity of India’s surgical strikes on Pakistan. His remarks, made just days after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, have triggered strong reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused him of undermining the armed forces and politicizing national security.

Channi Questions Strikes, Demands Accountability

While speaking at a press conference, Channi cast doubt on the widely publicized surgical strikes India claimed to have carried out in response to cross-border terrorism.

“Till date, I could not find where the (surgical) strike took place, where men were killed at that time, and where this happened in Pakistan. Will we not find out if a bomb is dropped in our country? They say that they did a surgical strike in Pakistan. Nothing had happened. Nowhere was a surgical strike seen. Nobody came to know… I have always demanded (proof),” he said.

He also appeared to take a veiled shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commenting, “People are waiting for the 56-inch chest to act.” Repeating his doubts, Channi added, “We have never seen where in Pakistan the strikes were done and where people were killed.”

BJP Slams Remarks as “Insult” to Military

Channi’s comments drew immediate and harsh criticism from BJP leaders, who accused the Congress party of casting doubt on the sacrifices of India’s armed forces.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed Channi for what he called a pattern of disrespect toward the military. “In 2024, he disgustingly commented ‘stuntbaazi’ when Corporal Vicky Pahade was martyred. Now, he insults the armed forces again, saying they (the Army) said that we did a surgical strike on Pakistan, but nobody saw it,” Kesavan said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a senior BJP figure in Delhi, also lashed out at Channi and connected his remarks to what he claimed was a broader mindset within the Congress leadership. “What kind of mentality is this of the Congress party, the Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi, that they keep questioning the army, the Indian Air Force?” he asked.

Sirsa added that even Pakistan had acknowledged the damage caused by India’s strikes. “Charanjit Singh Channi has again shown the dirty politics and dirty mentality of the Gandhi family, who always question the army and demoralise the forces. I condemn this,” he said.

BJP Labels Congress “Pakistan Parast Party”

The criticism didn’t stop there. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla went further, accusing the Congress of aligning with anti-India sentiment.

“Congress has become Pakistan parast party (PPP). Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says no action should be taken against Pakistan… Robert Vadra and other Congress party leaders have given a clean chit to Pakistan and blamed Hindutva… When the whole country is standing behind the army so that they can give a befitting reply to the terrorists, the Congress party is hurting the morale of the army,” Poonawalla said.

Channi Offers Clarification, Focuses on Pahalgam Attack

Facing mounting criticism, Channi later clarified that his comments were not intended to question the Army but to emphasize the need for justice following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“I have said earlier also that the Congress party, in this hour of grief, is standing by the government. If the government disrupts their (Pakistan’s) water supply, air or whatever action it takes, we are standing like a rock with it,” Channi said.

He insisted his remarks had been misunderstood and that he was not calling for evidence of past strikes. “There is nothing about surgical (strike) today. Its proof is not asked for, and I am not asking for it either… Don’t try to divert this. The innocent tourists who were killed after being asked about their religion—those families want justice today,” he said.

Congress Expresses Support for Victims, Urges Action

As the controversy unfolded, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution extending full support to the families affected by the Pahalgam attack. The party leadership also urged the central government to take strong and decisive steps against those responsible for the violence.

Senior leaders Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot reiterated that the Congress party stands firmly with the nation when it comes to issues of national security. They emphasized unity in the face of terror and insisted the focus should remain on justice for the victims.