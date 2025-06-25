Congress Jabs BJP, Accuses Govt Of Orchestrating Dangerous Assault On Democracy In Last 11 Years

Even as the Central government is celebrating 50 years of Emergency, Congress on Wednesday, June 25, hit back at the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing the administration of orchestrating a sustained and dangerous assault on Indian democracy over the last eleven years—an era it termed as “Undeclared Emergency@11.”

In a detailed statement, Congress General Secretary communication charge Jairam Ramesh slammed the government and said, “Over the past eleven years and thirty days, Indian democracy has been under a systematic and dangerous five-fold assault that can be best described as Undeclared Emergency@11.”

Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP taking a pot shot at the government highlighted the attack on the Constitution and seeking mandate for new Constitution, said, “During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) sought a 400 ‘paar’ mandate for a new Constitution and to betray Dr. BR Ambedkar’s legacy. The people of India denied him that mandate. They voted for preserving, protecting, and further promoting economic, social, and political justice enshrined in the existing Constitution.”

He also said that the Modi government has consistently shredded parliamentary norms. MPs have been arbitrarily suspended merely for raising issues of public concern. The government has refused to discuss critical national issues.

“Key legislations are bulldozed through. Parliamentary committees have been bypassed,” the Congress leader alleged.

He also lamented at the government over the eroding autonomy of Constitutional bodies and said that the CAG has become irrelevant, the Election Commission’s integrity has been severely compromised, and serious questions about the integrity of the assembly elections in some states have been ignored.

Ramesh also said that poll timings and phases are tailored to benefit the ruling party.

“The Commission has remained silent in the face of divisive rhetoric from the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders,” he said.

He also targeted the government and alleged that the BJP has used money power to engineer the fall of Opposition-led state governments, frequently buying over legislators.

“The office of the Governor has been misused to block bills in opposition-ruled states and to interfere in university appointments. The Centre has bypassed constitutional fiscal arrangements by overusing cesses to deprive states of their rightful revenue share,” he alleged.

Ramesh also trained his guns at the government and said that there has been a definite policy of quiet threats to the judiciary, primarily through delayed elevations, punitive transfers, post-retirement sinecures for pliant judges, and selective implementation of collegium recommendations.

The Congress leader further said that the fear of regulatory retaliation has had a chilling effect on previously outspoken business leaders.

“Investigative agencies have been weaponised to patronise a favourite business group. Major assets, including airports, ports, cement plants, and even media houses, have been handed over to this group. Prominent educational institutions have faced arbitrary tax demands. Around 20,000 independent civil society voices have been silenced,” Ramesh alleged.

He also questioned the media’s freedom and said that the media has come under unprecedented pressure.

Ramesh pointed out that journalists and news outlets critical of the government have faced intimidation, arrests, and raids.

He also said that the Right to Information, a powerful tool in the hands of the powerless, has been “neutered”.

Accusing the government of misusing the investigative agencies, Ramesh said that institutions such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department have been deployed to harass and defame leaders of various opposition parties.

“Investigative agencies were used to facilitate the illegal collection of Rs 8,000 crores in Electoral Bonds for the BJP. Those who switch parties and join the BJP automatically become ED-mukt and CBI-mukt,” he alleged.

Highlighting how government critics have been routinely vilified, the Congress leader noted that hate and bigotry is deliberately spread by the ruling establishment.

“Protesting farmers were labelled ‘Khalistanis’, and advocates of caste census were dismissed as ‘urban Naxals’. The killers of Mahatma Gandhi are glorified. Minorities live in fear of their lives and property. Dalits and other marginalised groups have been disproportionately targeted, and ministers making hate speeches have been rewarded with promotions,” he added.

The remarks from the Congress leader came after the BJP decided to hold the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to mark 50 years of the Emergency.

