Congress’ KC Venugopal Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Divisive’

Congress leader KC Venugopal strongly criticized the BJP-led government on Wednesday, calling the Waqf Amendment Bill a “dangerous, divisive law” that contradicts the core principles of the Constitution. Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the bill, he accused the BJP of using it as a tool for furthering its divisive politics.

A Government That Ignores Pressing Issues?

Venugopal argued that the government should have focused on more urgent concerns, such as unemployment and farmers’ demands for Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees. Instead, he claimed, the BJP prioritized legislation that fuels religious divisions.

“I expected so many legislations to come during this period. For last several years, farmers have been on the street, they are demanding legal guarantees for MSP. But the Bill is not coming. Youngsters of this country are unemployed and in despair. So, the country expected legislation for drastic change for the youth of the country. But it didn’t come…You can see the legislation that has been given priority by this government. This is to have only one agenda – to divide Bharat Mata in the name of religion…,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal reaffirmed Congress’s opposition to the bill, vowing to protect the fundamental rights of every citizen.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is a dangerous, divisive law which runs against the tenets of our Constitution. The Government is bringing this today as if all other pressing issues of our country have been solved. Is there no unemployment anymore? Are farmers happy? Are women safe? Why is this the BJP’s focus? This Bill is yet another example of the BJP’s visceral hatred towards minorities – they want to control their lives and suppress their rights, bringing non-Muslims to control Waqf properties,” he wrote.

“This is just the beginning, they will come after every minority religion going forward. We vehemently reject this Bill and will always fight to protect the Constitution and every citizen’s fundamental rights,” he added.

Government Defends the Bill as Reform-Oriented

On the other side, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, representing the JD(U), defended the bill, claiming that it is not “anti-Muslim” but rather aimed at improving transparency in Waqf property management.

“Waqf is a sort of Trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation…The Trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening…Today, a narrative is being made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work,” Singh argued.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also supported the bill, emphasizing that it will not apply retrospectively and does not grant the central government additional powers. He questioned why India’s vast Waqf properties have not been effectively utilized for the welfare of poor Muslims.

“When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn’t it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?” Rijiju asked.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. Originally presented in August last year, the bill was reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The proposed amendments aim to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, streamline the registration process, and integrate technology for better management of Waqf records. However, with the opposition labeling it as an attack on minority rights, the bill remains a subject of intense political debate.

(With Inputs from ANI)

