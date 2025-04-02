Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Congress’ KC Venugopal Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Divisive’

Congress’ KC Venugopal Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Divisive’

Congress leader KC Venugopal strongly criticized the BJP-led government on Wednesday, calling the Waqf Amendment Bill a "dangerous, divisive law" that contradicts the core principles of the Constitution.

Congress’ KC Venugopal Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Divisive’

Congress' KC Venugopal Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls it 'Dangerous' And 'Divisive'


Congress leader KC Venugopal strongly criticized the BJP-led government on Wednesday, calling the Waqf Amendment Bill a “dangerous, divisive law” that contradicts the core principles of the Constitution. Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the bill, he accused the BJP of using it as a tool for furthering its divisive politics.

A Government That Ignores Pressing Issues?

Venugopal argued that the government should have focused on more urgent concerns, such as unemployment and farmers’ demands for Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees. Instead, he claimed, the BJP prioritized legislation that fuels religious divisions.

“I expected so many legislations to come during this period. For last several years, farmers have been on the street, they are demanding legal guarantees for MSP. But the Bill is not coming. Youngsters of this country are unemployed and in despair. So, the country expected legislation for drastic change for the youth of the country. But it didn’t come…You can see the legislation that has been given priority by this government. This is to have only one agenda – to divide Bharat Mata in the name of religion…,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal reaffirmed Congress’s opposition to the bill, vowing to protect the fundamental rights of every citizen.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is a dangerous, divisive law which runs against the tenets of our Constitution. The Government is bringing this today as if all other pressing issues of our country have been solved. Is there no unemployment anymore? Are farmers happy? Are women safe? Why is this the BJP’s focus? This Bill is yet another example of the BJP’s visceral hatred towards minorities – they want to control their lives and suppress their rights, bringing non-Muslims to control Waqf properties,” he wrote.

“This is just the beginning, they will come after every minority religion going forward. We vehemently reject this Bill and will always fight to protect the Constitution and every citizen’s fundamental rights,” he added.

Government Defends the Bill as Reform-Oriented

On the other side, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, representing the JD(U), defended the bill, claiming that it is not “anti-Muslim” but rather aimed at improving transparency in Waqf property management.

“Waqf is a sort of Trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation…The Trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening…Today, a narrative is being made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work,” Singh argued.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also supported the bill, emphasizing that it will not apply retrospectively and does not grant the central government additional powers. He questioned why India’s vast Waqf properties have not been effectively utilized for the welfare of poor Muslims.

“When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn’t it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?” Rijiju asked.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. Originally presented in August last year, the bill was reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The proposed amendments aim to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, streamline the registration process, and integrate technology for better management of Waqf records. However, with the opposition labeling it as an attack on minority rights, the bill remains a subject of intense political debate.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Waqf Amendment Bill Not Retroactive, Says Amit Shah, Accusing Opponents Of Spreading Misconceptions

 

Filed under

BJP congress KC Venugopal Waqf Amendment Bill Waqf bill

Global K-pop sensation BT

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans
newsx

Suspected US Airstrikes in Yemen Kill At Least 4 People: Report
Three Bengaluru-based sta

George Soros-Funded Startups In Bengaluru Under ED Radar-One Of Them-ASAR Received Rs 8 Cr From...
newsx

Congress’ KC Venugopal Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Divisive’
A 6.0-magnitude earthquak

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kyushu, No Immediate Reports of Damage
newsx

Waqf Bill: Amit Shah Clarifies No Provision For Non-Muslims In Managing Religious Institutions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

Suspected US Airstrikes in Yemen Kill At Least 4 People: Report

Suspected US Airstrikes in Yemen Kill At Least 4 People: Report

George Soros-Funded Startups In Bengaluru Under ED Radar-One Of Them-ASAR Received Rs 8 Cr From USAID

George Soros-Funded Startups In Bengaluru Under ED Radar-One Of Them-ASAR Received Rs 8 Cr From...

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kyushu, No Immediate Reports of Damage

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kyushu, No Immediate Reports of Damage

Waqf Bill: Amit Shah Clarifies No Provision For Non-Muslims In Managing Religious Institutions

Waqf Bill: Amit Shah Clarifies No Provision For Non-Muslims In Managing Religious Institutions

Entertainment

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture