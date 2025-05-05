Congress Ki Buri Nazar: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress Leader Ajay Rai Over Nimbo Mirchi Toy Showcase Of Rafale, Watch

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai stirred controversy after mocking the Modi government’s anti-terror stance with a dramatic display involving a toy Rafale jet adorned with lemons and chillies — items traditionally used to ward off evil in Indian culture.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai stirred controversy after mocking the Modi government’s anti-terror stance with a dramatic display involving a toy Rafale jet adorned with lemons and chillies — items traditionally used to ward off evil in Indian culture. His remarks came in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of several Indian security personnel.

LIVE: BJP National Spokesperson Dr. @SudhanshuTrived addresses press conference at BJP HQ, New Delhi. https://t.co/sEcKfK4fB1 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 5, 2025

“Rafale Jets Just Hanging in Hangars”

In a scathing statement, Rai said, “Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack… But this government, which talks a lot, says they will crush terrorists—they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?”

#WATCH | Varanasi | Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai shows a ‘toy plane’ with Rafale written on it and lemon-chillies hanging in it. Ajay Rai says, “Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the… pic.twitter.com/wIwLsa4akD — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

Rai’s comments were a direct challenge to the Centre’s claims of strengthening national defence with the acquisition of Rafale jets, implying they were underutilised despite rising terror threats.

Sudhanshu Trivedi Responds, Accuses Congress of Demoralising Forces

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back, accusing the Congress of lowering the morale of the Indian armed forces. “On one side, Pakistan is violating ceasefire norms, and on the other, Congress is firing verbal bullets from within. Their statements only weaken the spirit of our soldiers,” Trivedi said.

Taking direct aim at Rai, Trivedi remarked, “Ajay Rai was seen mocking the Rafale with a toy plane and chillies tied to it. Yes, we believe in traditional symbols like lemon and chilli for protection from evil, but today, the Indian Army doesn’t need protection from bad omens — it needs support against Pakistan’s threats.”

Trivedi also linked Rai’s comments with those of other Congress leaders, including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, suggesting a pattern of statements that, in his view, undermine national security efforts.

The war of words has deepened political tensions, as national security remains a key issue ahead of the elections.

