Congress Leader Alka Lamba Calls ‘Op Sindoor’ As ‘Op Blue Star’: BJP Accuses Congress Of Insulting Armed Forces

Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba sparked a political controversy on Sunday after mistakenly referring to Operation Sindoor as Operation Blue Star during a press conference. The BJP seized the opportunity to launch a scathing attack, calling the gaffe a “deliberate attempt” to insult the Indian Armed Forces.

The slip occurred while Lamba was addressing the media to criticise the BJP for allegedly politicising military operations and disrespecting women officers, including Colonel Sofia Qureshi. A video of her mistakenly mentioning the 1984 Operation Blue Star a military operation to flush out militants from the Golden Temple while referring to the recent Operation Sindoor, quickly went viral on social media.

Launched on May 7, 2025, Operation Sindoor involved precision airstrikes by the Indian Air Force targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The mission was hailed as a significant success in India’s counter-terror strategy.

After realising her mistake, Alka Lamba promptly acknowledged the error on social media platform X. In her Hindi post (loosely translated), she said, “The BJP just wants to divert attention from real issues. Will the party apologise for its leaders’ remarks against a brave army officer like Colonel Sofia Qureshi? When will those who insult the families of martyrs be expelled and punished?”

However, the BJP was quick to react. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala dismissed the error as more than a slip of the tongue. “This is not ignorance but mischief. It’s a deliberate attempt to demean our forces,” he alleged. He further accused Congress of consistently questioning and undermining military operations, citing past remarks by Congress leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Ajay Rai, and Manju Nath.

“This is not a slip of tongue but a slip of mindset. Sena ka apmaan, Congress ki pehchaan (Insulting the armed forces is Congress’ identity),” Poonawala added.

The controversy comes amid an ongoing political face-off between the two parties over the handling and messaging around Operation Sindoor, with Congress accusing the BJP of politicising military action and the BJP framing Congress as disrespectful toward India’s defence forces.

