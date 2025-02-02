Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Congress Leader Criticizes Budget For Bihar, Calls Promised Special Package A ‘Jhunjhuna’


Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has voiced strong criticism against the Union Budget 2025, expressing concerns over diminished allocations for crucial sectors such as education, rural development, and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He questioned the government’s commitment to its “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) vision in light of these budget cuts.

Concerns Over Education and Rural Development Cuts

Tiwari pointed out that the budget reductions in education and rural development contradict the government’s stated ambitions for a developed India. “They have reduced the education budget and then will talk about Viksit Bharat,” Tiwari remarked, emphasizing the essential role education plays in national development.

The Congress leader also highlighted budget cuts to MGNREGA, a vital employment scheme for rural India. “Cutting the budget for rural development and MGNREGA shows the government’s disregard for the needs of the rural population,” he added.

Tax Relief and GST Concerns

Tiwari criticized the government’s announcement of tax relief for incomes up to ₹12 lakh. “The government made income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free, but the same person will have to pay GST. The amount they have waived off will be paid twice through other means,” he explained, questioning the effectiveness of the tax relief measure.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, including Greenfield airports and the expansion of Patna Airport, Tiwari dismissed these promises as mere lip service. “A special package was promised, but the government gave only a ‘jhunjhuna’ (toy rattle),” he said, indicating dissatisfaction with the lack of substantial budgetary allocations.

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Echoes Criticism

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also expressed disappointment with the Union Budget, calling it “unfair” to Bihar. Addressing a press conference in Vaishali, Yadav stated that there was no mention of a “special package” for Bihar. “Whatever was given in the last budget has just been repeated this time,” he said.

Yadav also criticized the vague announcements regarding Greenfield airports. “They have talked about a Greenfield Airport, but no details of where and when it will be built. No budget allocation for it was mentioned,” he pointed out.

Call for Transparency and Effective Budgeting

Both opposition leaders demanded greater transparency and effective allocation of resources in the budget. Tiwari emphasized the importance of investments in education and rural development to achieve true national progress, while Yadav urged the government to fulfill its promises to Bihar.

The debate surrounding the budget highlights growing concerns over equitable development and strategic allocation of resources for both education and regional growth initiatives.

Filed under

Budget 2025

