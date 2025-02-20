Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised; Medical Fecility Says No Serious Concern

The medical facility said there is no serious concern after admitting Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

The medical facility said there is no serious concern after admitting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday morning due to an abdomen-related issue. According to the hospital, her condition is stable, and there is no major concern.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The medical facility said there is no serious concern after admitting Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. According to the hospital, the congress leader will most likely be discharged by Friday evening.

No Major Health Concern, Says Hospital

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, assured that Sonia Gandhi is doing well and is expected to be discharged soon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“She was admitted today for some abdomen-related issue. However, there is no major concern and in all likelihood, she will be discharged by tomorrow morning,” Dr. Swaroop stated.

Sonia Gandhi is receiving medical attention under the supervision of Dr. Samiran Nundy, a leading specialist in gastroenterology. The hospital has not disclosed further details regarding her condition, but sources suggest that the issue is not serious.

Recent Public Appearances and Political Engagements

Sonia Gandhi, who served as Congress president for many years, turned 78 in December 2023. Her most recent major public appearance was on February 13, when she attended the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament.

Prior to that, on February 10, she made a significant statement in the Rajya Sabha, urging the government to complete the pending population census as soon as possible. She pointed out that around 14 crore people are being deprived of benefits under the food security law due to outdated census data.

Call for Updated Census and Food Security Benefits

During her first-ever Zero Hour intervention in the Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi emphasized the need to update the beneficiary list under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). She highlighted that the current identification process is based on the 2011 Census and does not reflect the latest population numbers.

She also reaffirmed that the NFSA, introduced by the UPA government in 2013, was a landmark initiative aimed at providing food and nutritional security to India’s 140 crore people.

“The legislation played a crucial role in protecting millions of vulnerable households from starvation, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis,” she noted.

Expected Discharge by Friday Evening

As per hospital authorities, Sonia Gandhi is likely to be discharged by Friday evening. Her health update has reassured party leaders and supporters, who were initially concerned after hearing about her hospital admission.

With no major health issues reported, the veteran Congress leader is expected to resume her political engagements soon.