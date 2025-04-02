Congress Leader JJB Mather Raises Concerns Over Attacks on Movie Empuraan’s Cast

According to Mather Hisham, Empuran transcends the realm of cinema and stands as an act of resistance against communal fascism. She praised the film’s cast, including legendary actor Mohanlal, along with Manju Warrier and Murali Gopy, as beacons of resilience in the face of adversity.

Smt JJB Mather Hisham, Member of Parliament from the Indian National Congress (INC) Kerala, addressed the Rajya Sabha on the need to promote Indian art and literature while nurturing creative expression.

During her speech, she highlighted the 2019 Malayalam political thriller Lucifer, which was a massive blockbuster. She also spoke about its highly anticipated sequel, Empuran, describing it as an epic cinematic creation that set impeccable standards in filmmaking, delivered a powerful message, and showcased the courage of its creators.

However, she also expressed grave concerns over the cyberattacks and threats faced by these brilliant artists following the film’s release. She specifically mentioned the harassment and online abuse targeted at Mohanlal, director Prithviraj Sukumaran, his mother, and his wife Supriya. She condemned such attacks as absurd and atrocious, warning that they pose a threat to artistic freedom and creative expression.

In response to her speech, the Rajya Sabha Speaker intervened, stating that the topic she was addressing was not in line with what was initially scheduled. “Aapne kuch aur diya tha aur aap bol kuch aur rahi hain” (You had submitted a different topic, but you are speaking on something else), he remarked.

The incident has sparked discussions on the challenges faced by filmmakers and artists in India, particularly when their work challenges socio-political narratives. The issue of artistic freedom, digital harassment, and the role of cinema in reflecting contemporary realities continues to remain a matter of debate within the creative and political spheres.

