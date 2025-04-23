In the aftermath of the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge launched a blistering attack on the Centre, accusing it of grave security lapses and slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “snooping on opposition” while ignoring national threats.

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of grave security failures and questioning the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and central intelligence agencies.

“Where is the Intelligence?” Priyank Kharge Asks

The attack took place on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists targeted civilians in what is being described as one of the deadliest assaults in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, which resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kharge unleashed a scathing post, sharply criticizing the government’s response mechanisms and priorities.

“When the so-called Chanakya Home Minister is busy toppling governments, breaking parties and rigging elections, this is what happens. Where is the intelligence? Where is the surveillance? Where is James Bond Doval?” he wrote.

Priyank Kharge Flags Pre-Attack Warnings and Defence Cuts

Drawing parallels to the Pulwama attack, Kharge said that prior warnings were ignored in both cases. He also criticized the government’s decision to reduce military personnel post-COVID.

“Whether #Pulwama or #Pahalgam, in both cases, security lapses were flagged beforehand. Both ignored. And shockingly, the BJP government has cut over 1.8 lakh army personnel since COVID to save money,” Kharge said.

“If Manyavar Amit Shah had shown the same interest to monitor foreign threats as he does to snoop on opposition party leaders or making Jay Shah, ICC President, maybe China wouldn’t be squatting on Indian land and maybe this unfortunate attack could’ve been prevented,” he added.

Media’s Role and Government Accountability Questioned

Kharge also directed criticism at the media, urging responsible coverage and accountability from the government.

“I hope this time the media will respond better and more responsibly than it did for Pulwama,” he said. “This Government will downplay the incident, will underreport the casualties, will definitely use this tragedy to stir communal tension or blame Congress as usual.”

He went further, challenging the Prime Minister directly: “Does the PM have the guts to order HM Shah’s resignation? Will the RSS’ aggression be limited only to Vijayadashami Utsav speeches and aggression on minorities and Dalits? Do they have it in them to show the PM the door?”

Amit Shah Visits Attack Site and Injured Victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet those injured in the Pahalgam attack. Earlier in the day, Shah also traveled to the Baisaran meadow, where the incident occurred. He took an aerial survey of the region before landing at the site—now marked by the violence it witnessed.

Weighing in on the incident, former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior advocate Aman Lekhi condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

“It is not just an act of terror but a hate crime. It has elements of crimes against humanity. It is selecting a community for extermination. It is identifying a person on the basis of identity,” said Lekhi.

He added, “It has to be treated as more than a criminal offence. It has to be responded to with as much ruthlessness as the savagery of this incident manifests. Those who have done this are animals and should be treated like animals. Don’t think any kind of compassion should be seen.”

