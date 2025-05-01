Despite flight delays in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor made it back to his constituency just in time to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Despite travel delays caused by disruptions at Delhi airport, Congress leader Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in his constituency just in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, ahead of the formal commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport.

Tharoor, saying he has been associated with the Vizhinjam project since its inception, described the moment as significant both personally and politically.

“Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, [I] managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency,” he said. “Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception.”

Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been… pic.twitter.com/OoGHeS0Gbe Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 1, 2025

Vizhinjam Port: India’s Ambitious Maritime Gateway

Prime Minister Modi is set to dedicate the Rs 8,900-crore Vizhinjam seaport—one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure undertakings—to the nation. Strategically located near Thiruvananthapuram, the port is being developed under a public-private partnership model and is expected to bolster India’s maritime trade and transshipment capabilities.

The project, led by the Kerala government, is being executed on a landlord model, following the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) format. Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. is the private partner spearheading construction, which began on December 5, 2015.

Vizhinjam Port: From Tender to Transformation

The bidding process that brought the project to life was both competitive and closely watched. AS Suresh Babu, former Managing Director and CEO of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd., shared insights into the process with ANI. “In 2014, the fourth tender was out, and almost five leading companies qualified in that tender. Only three of them purchased the tender documents,” he explained.

Adani was the only bidder to submit a price bid, leading to the agreement being signed in September 2015. “It is a very good thing that we’re getting an international transhipment port here… This is a project for India, and Adani being the concessionaire, I am sure that with their expertise, they’ll be able to do a good job,” Babu said.

Port Reaches Key Milestones

The Vizhinjam port has already begun demonstrating its potential. In April, it hosted the world’s largest eco-friendly container ship, MSC Turkiye. Operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company, the vessel measures 399.9 metres and arrived at Vizhinjam as part of its maiden India call—an early indicator of the port’s ability to handle global maritime traffic.

Performance metrics also suggest promising prospects. In March, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that Vizhinjam International Port had ranked first among 15 ports across southern and eastern India in February. It handled 78,833 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 40 vessels during that month.

“Vizhinjam International Seaport continues its remarkable growth… a key step in our development journey,” the Chief Minister posted on X, acknowledging the port’s strategic importance to Kerala’s economy and India’s shipping sector.

Also Read: PM Modi To Inaugurate India’s First Transhipment Port At Vizhinjam On May 2