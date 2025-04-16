Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
Congress Leader Slams BJP Government For Using ED As Political Tool, Says 'Everyday Dhamki'

Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Union Government and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), accusing the central agency of being used as a political tool.

Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Union Government and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), accusing the central agency of being used as a political tool.
He said the entire country now knows that the ED’s role has been reduced to threatening people, adding that it has turned into what he called “Everyday Dhamki.”
“The entire country now knows that ED’s job is just to threaten. ED is not Enforcement Directorate, it has become ‘Everyday Dhamki’. We won the 2G case, the Coal case–none of the allegations levelled by the BJP in the last 20-25 years have been proven true. They’ve only done politics of spreading lies and creating perception. Even in 2G and Coal cases, chargesheets were filed, but the courts threw them aside,” Sappal said.
On protests against the Waqf law, Sappal accused the Union Government of acting unlawfully and misusing its majority.
“The government has done something unlawful. This is called tyranny of power, that you had power and you bulldozed everything and passed Bills. The court will look into it,” he said.
The Congress Party launched nationwide protests against the central government and investigative agencies following the ED’s chargesheet against top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.
The ED has also named Congress leaders Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, including several firms, in the prosecution complaint.
In Delhi, some Congress leaders were detained by the police as they tried to breach security barricades near the Congress office during the protest.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the newsX team, Inputs from Agency.)

Congress Leader Slams BJP Government For Using ED As Political Tool, Says 'Everyday Dhamki'
