Congress Leads High Seas Protest Against Deep-Sea Mining In Kerala

The Congress party in Kerala took to the high seas on Saturday in a dramatic protest against the central government’s decision to permit deep-sea mining off the state’s coast.

Led by Alappuzha MP and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, the demonstration saw fishermen, party leaders, and workers venturing 15 nautical miles into the sea. Protesters raised slogans, condemning the Centre’s move, and demanded that the proposal be scrapped, citing threats to the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen across Kerala’s coastal districts.

Venugopal accused the central government of ignoring repeated concerns voiced by local communities and elected representatives regarding the ecological and economic risks of deep-sea mining. The protest comes in the wake of a Kerala Assembly resolution last week urging the Centre to withdraw its decision. The resolution underscored the potential harm to marine biodiversity and the fishing industry, while also criticizing recent amendments to the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, as being against the interests of the state.

The issue has also fueled political tensions. The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) rejected the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) call for a joint protest, accusing the state government of tacitly supporting the Centre’s mining initiative. Instead, the UDF held a separate demonstration against the project.

Last month, the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee, representing various fishermen unions, organized a 24-hour hartal, warning that offshore mining in five designated sectors—including Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ponnani—would severely impact their livelihoods.

As the debate over deep-sea mining intensifies, the Centre remains firm on its stance, citing economic benefits. However, with growing opposition from political parties and coastal communities, the controversy is unlikely to subside anytime soon.

