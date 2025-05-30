Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Congress Lists 6 UPA-Era Surgical Strikes After Shashi Tharoor’s Comment: BJP Refutes Claim

Meanwhile BJP hit back, citing RTI records and military statements to refute the claim, reigniting the political battle over India's surgical strike history.

Congress Lists 6 UPA-Era Surgical Strikes After Shashi Tharoor’s Comment: BJP Refutes Claim

A fresh political row has erupted after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on surgical strikes triggered controversy, prompting the Congress to assert that six such military operations were carried out during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.


A fresh political row has erupted after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on surgical strikes triggered controversy, prompting the Congress to assert that six such military operations were carried out during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, hit back strongly, accusing the Congress of spreading falsehoods over national security.

The controversy began after Tharoor, in a recent statement, referred to the 2016 surgical strike as India’s first such military operation. The remark drew sharp criticism, including from within his own party. However, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala backed Tharoor’s stature but clarified that he was incorrect about the history of surgical strikes.

“The Congress party only corrected him by pointing out that surgical strikes against Pakistan and other terror dens were carried out during the UPA era as well,” Surjewala said.

To bolster its claim, the Congress shared a video on X stating: “No Noida. No PR. Only Decisive Actions. 6 Surgical Strikes were carried out under Congress Govt.”

Congress Lists Six Surgical Strikes Under UPA

The Congress listed the following operations as surgical strikes during its tenure:

  1. June 19, 2008 – Bhattal Sector in Poonch

  2. August 31–September 1, 2011 – Sharda Sector, Neelam Valley

  3. January 6, 2013 – Sawan Patra Checkpost

  4. July 27–28, 2013 – Nazapir Sector

  5. August 6, 2013 – Neelam Ghati

  6. January 14, 2014 – Neelam Ghati

Congress leaders maintain these were targeted cross-border actions in response to provocations, similar in nature to the 2016 strike widely publicized by the Modi government.

BJP Rebuts, Cites RTI and Military Records

In a sharp rebuttal, the BJP cited a Right to Information (RTI) reply from April 2018, which claimed no surgical strikes were recorded under the UPA regime. Quoting the RTI, the BJP said the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) had no records of any such action before the September 2016 operation.

“Darpok (fearful) Congress must STOP LYING,” the BJP posted on X, alleging the grand-old party is misleading the public for political gain.

In 2019, Lt General Ranbir Singh, who served as DGMO during the 2016 strikes, stated on record that the post-Uri attack operation was the first official surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC). He reiterated that the army had no data of any such strike before that.

Rahul Gandhi’s 2018 Claim Revisited

The latest episode also brings back focus on Rahul Gandhi’s 2018 claim that three surgical strikes were carried out during the UPA rule. This had formed part of the Congress’s broader counter-narrative against the BJP’s claim of unprecedented military decisiveness.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too, in May 2019, claimed that multiple surgical strikes took place under his government, but emphasized they were never politicized for votes.

The political battle over India’s surgical strike history continues to intensify ahead of elections, with both Congress and BJP trading barbs over military records, RTI replies, and the legacy of cross-border operations. While Congress insists on its legacy of decisive military action, the BJP remains firm that the 2016 Uri strike was the first official surgical strike in India’s history.

