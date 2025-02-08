‘Congress Lost 90 Elections Under His Leadership’: Netizens Troll Rahul Gandhi As BJP Wins Delhi Elections

AAP faces a major electoral setback as BJP surges ahead in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, leading in 48 seats. With key leaders trailing, the results signal a dramatic shift in the capital’s political landscape.

Delhi Elections 2025: In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track for a strong comeback in Delhi. With trends for all 70 assembly seats declared, BJP has taken a commanding lead in 48 constituencies, while AAP is ahead in 22 others as of 12:30 PM.

One of the biggest blows to AAP came from Jangpura, where senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by over 600 votes. This defeat marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the national capital, where AAP had dominated the last two assembly elections.

Kejriwal Trails in New Delhi Constituency

The election results have been particularly concerning for AAP’s top leadership. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trailing in the New Delhi constituency by 1,170 votes against BJP’s Parvesh Verma after briefly taking the lead earlier in the day. Similarly, sitting minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is also behind his BJP rival, adding to AAP’s woes.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is facing a complete wipeout in the Delhi elections. The party’s decision not to ally with AAP, despite both being part of the broader INDIA bloc, has severely affected its chances. Congress has struggled to regain its lost political ground in Delhi since its decline in the state over the past decade.

Anna Hazare’s Scathing Criticism of AAP Over Delhi Elections

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare, who had once collaborated with Arvind Kejriwal during the anti-corruption movement, criticized AAP’s leadership in light of the election results.

“I have been saying for a long time that while contesting the election, a candidate must have character, good ideas, and a clean image. But they (AAP) didn’t understand it. They got tangled in liquor and money — his (Arvind Kejriwal) image was dented because of it, and that’s why they are getting fewer votes in the election,” Hazare stated.

His remarks refer to the controversies surrounding the Delhi liquor policy and allegations of corruption that have plagued the AAP government in recent years.

Netizens Troll Rahul Gandhi Over Congress’ Poor Performance Amid Delhi Elections Loss

While the BJP’s victory and AAP’s losses made headlines, social media users took the opportunity to mock Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the party’s dismal record under his leadership, alleging that this marks his 90th electoral loss.

Social Media Reactions:

Preetam Rao, an X user mocked Gandhi’s electoral track record, implying that consistent losses have become a hallmark of his leadership.

“Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi for his 90th election loss. Winning is for amateurs. Rahul will hit a century & do what no other Indian politician was able to do!”

Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi for his 90th election loss. Winning is for amateurs. Rahul will hit a century & do what no other Indian politician was able to do! pic.twitter.com/beXMmFot1p — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) February 8, 2025

K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), BRS Leader, took a jibe, saying: “Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well done.”

Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well done 👏 https://t.co/79Xbdm7ktw — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 8, 2025

Rishee Bagree, another X user, remarked: “Rahul Gandhi is a few hours away from achieving a historic milestone in human history—100th successful failure. Congratulations to you for being part of this historical event.”

Rahul Gandhi is a few hours away from achieving a historic milestone in Human History. 100th Successful failure. Congratulations to you for being part of this historical event. pic.twitter.com/rjFF4DkYJO — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 8, 2025

Bagree’s comment humorously frames Gandhi’s repeated election losses as an inevitable and record-breaking failure.

Aditi, an X user, criticized Gandhi’s leadership: “Rahul Gandhi is a classic example of never giving up on dreams. He knows he can’t make it, but this man-child keeps trying year after year. He has almost destroyed the party, yet he still won’t hand it over to someone more capable. Nepotism is injurious to Congress.”

Ashish Pandit, another user, commented: “Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has already lost 89 assembly elections. Now this is the 90th election in Delhi. Pappu has made a record that no one will be able to break in the future.”

Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has already lost 89 assembly elections, now this is the 90th election in Delhi 🤩🤣

Overall, Pappu has made a record which no one will be able to break in the future — ASHISH PANDIT (@ashishpand29163) February 6, 2025

Indian Crusher, an X user, humorously added: “Rahul Gandhi is all set to lose his 90th election tomorrow. Undisputed king.”

Rahul Gandhi is all set to lose his 90th election, tomorrow.

Undisputed king 👑#DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/yeQClI37v7 — Indian Crusher (@indiancrusher) February 7, 2025

BJP’s Growing Dominance

The Delhi Assembly election results have reinforced the BJP’s growing dominance, dealt a significant blow to AAP, and pushed Congress further into political obscurity. While AAP struggles to retain its foothold in the capital, Congress’ continued electoral failures under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership have sparked widespread mockery online.

