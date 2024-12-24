Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun: ‘We Won’t Allow Your Films To Run In Telangana’

A stampede at the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4 led to one death and another injury, triggering political controversy. Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy lashed out at Allu Arjun, blaming him for the incident and threatening to prevent his films from screening in Telangana.

A stampede during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4 has caused one death and left another person critically injured, sparking a political controversy in Telangana. The tragic incident, which occurred at Sandhya Theatre, has led to strong criticism from Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy against Allu Arjun, the lead actor of the film, who was involved in the event despite being denied permission by the police.

Bhupathi Reddy Criticizes Allu Arjun’s Actions

At a public meeting in Nyalkal village under Mopal mandal in Nizamabad district, Bhupathi Reddy expressed his anger towards Allu Arjun, accusing him of reckless behavior that led to the stampede. Reddy said the Congress party was not against the film industry but criticized the movie, claiming that Allu Arjun’s film was made to encourage smugglers.

Reddy’s anger intensified as he revealed that Allu Arjun went to Sandhya Theatre despite police warnings not to attend the screening. According to Reddy, the actor’s actions were not only irresponsible but also unsafe for the public. He further criticized the actor for ignoring police orders and causing chaos at the venue.

During the meeting, Reddy issued a stern warning to Allu Arjun, stating, “You do your work and survive. What is your contribution to Telangana?” He continued by threatening the actor, saying, “If you continue with the same behaviour, we won’t allow your films to run under Telangana government rule, I am warning you.” Reddy also used an abusive word to emphasize his point. He added, “If you can do your work, do it properly or else go to Andhra (Pradesh).”

These comments came as a reaction to Allu Arjun’s previous statements, where he denied any allegations against him following his brief arrest in connection with the stampede.

Allu Arjun Denies Allegations, Calls Misinformation Campaign

Following his arrest, Allu Arjun held a press conference to address the allegations. The actor, who won a National Award for his role in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, denied the accusations, claiming that there was a lot of “misinformation” being spread about him. He expressed frustration over what he termed as an attempt to “character assassinate” him.

This statement contradicted what Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had stated in the Telangana Assembly. Revanth Reddy, who had earlier criticized Allu Arjun during an Aaj Tak event, took a dig at the actor, further intensifying the conflict between the actor and the state government.

ALSO READ: Triple Talaq For Refusing To Have Sex With Husband’s Boss: Maharashtra