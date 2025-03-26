Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  Congress MLAs Suspended: What Is Happening In Odisha Assembly? Explained

Congress MLAs Suspended: What Is Happening In Odisha Assembly? Explained

Congress leaders strongly condemned the suspension, calling it an attempt by the BJP to stifle dissent.

Congress MLAs Suspended: What Is Happening In Odisha Assembly? Explained

Twelve out of 14 Congress MLAs were suspended from the Odisha assembly for a week on Tuesday for disrupting proceedings.


Odisha assembly witnessed high drama as Speaker Surama Padhy suspended 12 Congress MLAs for seven days on Tuesday. The suspension followed persistent disruptions in the House, with Congress legislators demanding the formation of a committee to investigate the rising crimes against women in the state.The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party defended the move, while the opposition Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) slammed it as a politically motivated act.

Why Were the 12 Congress MLAs Suspended?

The suspension came after Congress lawmakers staged protests in the assembly, playing gongs, cymbals, and flutes to highlight their demand for a House committee to probe crimes against women. With the assembly’s proceedings continuously disrupted, BJP Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan moved a resolution to suspend the protesting legislators, which was passed by the House.

The suspended MLAs include Rama Chandra Kadam (Pottangi), CS Raazen Ekka (Rajagangpur), Dasarathi Gamango (Mohana), Ashok Kumar Das (Basudevpur), Satyajeet Gamango (Gunupur), Sagar Charan Das (Bhawanipatna), Kadraka Appala Swamy (Rayagada), Prafulla Chandra Pradhan (Kandhamal), Pabitra Saunta (Koraput), Sofia Firdous (Barabati-Cuttack), Mangu Khilla (Chitrakonda), and Nilamadhab Hikaka (Bissam Cuttack). Congress currently holds 14 seats in the 147-member Odisha assembly.

Congress Accuses BJP of Suppressing Opposition

Congress leaders strongly condemned the suspension, calling it an attempt by the BJP to stifle dissent. Congress MLA Dasarathi Gamango questioned why the BJP was hesitant to set up the committee, arguing that the state government was failing to uphold democratic values. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das called the suspension “unfortunate” and announced plans for a mass protest outside the assembly on March 27.

BJD Blames BJP for Mishandling the Situation

BJD has criticized the BJP-led government for failing to handle the crisis effectively. BJD MLA Arun Sahoo stated that the ruling BJP could have avoided the confrontation by simply accepting Congress’s demand for a House committee. He also alleged that the suspension was a retaliatory move by the BJP following the recent suspension of 18 BJP MLAs in Congress-ruled Karnataka.

However BJP defended the suspension, with Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra stating that repeated disruptions had left the assembly with no choice. He emphasized that Speaker Surama Padhy had attempted multiple reconciliatory efforts, including all-party meetings, but Congress MLAs continued to obstruct proceedings.

