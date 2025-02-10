Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Congress MP Foresees Mid-Term Elections In Punjab, Claims AAP MLAs Will Defect

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday.

Congress MP Foresees Mid-Term Elections In Punjab, Claims AAP MLAs Will Defect


AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting comes in the wake of AAP’s poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, which has raised concerns about internal dissent within the party’s Punjab unit. Kejriwal’s visit is seen as an attempt to address the growing issues within the party and ensure party unity in Punjab.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Predicts Mid-Term Polls in Punjab

Congress MP and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has predicted that mid-term elections will soon be held in Punjab. Randhawa claims that following AAP’s electoral defeat in Delhi, many of the party’s MLAs in Punjab are in touch with other parties and are likely to leave AAP.

Speaking to reporters, Randhawa said, “He (Kejriwal) had said that ‘if I am corrupt, don’t vote for me.’ Now Delhiites have put their stamp, and Kejriwal has lost badly. His deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) lost, and even his jail minister lost.”

Speculation Over AAP MLAs Moving to Other Parties

Randhawa further mentioned that several AAP MLAs are already in contact with other political parties, and he expects a significant number of them to leave the party soon. He urged the Congress high command to avoid accepting these defectors into the party, asserting that the future of Punjab is at risk if AAP’s instability continues.

“There will be mid-term polls. If a few leaders go to the BJP, there will be bypolls. Bhagwant Mann has no control, so it is likely that there will be mid-term polls,” Randhawa added. He also stressed that any MLAs leaving AAP would eventually gravitate towards the Congress, as the BJP has no future in Punjab.

Concerns Over Governance in Punjab

Randhawa also criticized the Mann government, alleging that it has failed to address key security concerns in Punjab. Referring to the recent wave of hand-grenade attacks in the state, Randhawa questioned the state government’s response, asking, “What has Bhagwant Mann done about it?”

His comments reflect the growing discontent with the current administration in Punjab, with opposition parties accusing the government of being ineffective in tackling the state’s security challenges.

Kejriwal’s Efforts to Address AAP’s Internal Crisis

As speculation about mid-term polls intensifies, Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab’s leadership will likely focus on resolving internal issues and strengthening the party’s position in the state. The coming days will reveal whether the AAP leadership can hold on to its MLA support or if the party faces further defections following its loss in Delhi.

As Punjab faces mounting political uncertainty, the next steps of both AAP and Congress will be pivotal in shaping the state’s political landscape. With Randhawa’s prediction of mid-term elections and growing dissent within AAP, the political scenario in Punjab is set to be closely watched in the coming months.

