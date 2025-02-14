Congress MP Manish Tewari Says Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition Will Help Unravel 26/11 Conspiracy

US decision to approve Rana's extradition came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the approval in a statement, highlighting the commitment of both nations to combating terrorism globally.

After the United States approved the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India, Congress MP Manish Tewari welcomed the decision, stating that it would aid in “unravelling” the larger conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks. However, he emphasized that the “real test” for India lies in securing the extradition of Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, “If Tahawwur Rana eventually comes back to India, that will help in unravelling the conspiracy behind 26/11. But the real test is getting Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan because he is the real linchpin of the 26/11 attacks.”

Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is widely regarded as the mastermind behind the deadly attacks that shook Mumbai in November 2008. He remains wanted in India for multiple terror-related cases.

The US decision to approve Rana’s extradition came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the approval in a statement, highlighting the commitment of both nations to combating terrorism globally. During the visit, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism efforts.

Who Is Tahawwur Hussain Rana?

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana was convicted for his role in facilitating the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals. Over 300 others were injured in the terror strike that targeted multiple locations, including Mumbai’s iconic Taj Hotel.

Apart from commenting on Rana’s extradition, Tewari also criticized Trump’s recent decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on all nations, including India. He questioned the success of PM Modi’s visit, suggesting that the economic realities were in contrast to the positive narrative being projected.

“While PM Narendra Modi is in Washington, DC, Trump signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on all nations and has repeatedly called India a serial abuser of tariffs… Under these circumstances, those who are trying to pat themselves on the back that this was a successful visit may find that by the time they land back in India, the reality is completely different,” Tewari remarked.

In a joint press conference with PM Modi, Trump defended his decision, stating that the US would match tariffs imposed by other countries to ensure fair trade. “We are, right now, a reciprocal nation. If it’s India or if it’s somebody else with low tariffs, we’re going to have the same. Whatever India charges, we’re charging them. Whatever another country charges, we’re charging them,” Trump stated.

However, the US President pointed out that trade challenges with the European Union and China are more severe than those with India, citing higher tariffs and unfair practices in those regions. The latest developments highlight the complex economic and security dynamics between India and the United States.

(With ANI Inputs)

