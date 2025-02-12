Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Backs SC’s Directive On EVM Data Verification Process

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed his support for the Supreme Court’s recent directive to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the verification process of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The court instructed the EC not to delete or reload any data during the EVM verification process, a move Tiwari lauded as essential for ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Supreme Court’s Order on EVM Data

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a directive asking the Election Commission of India to avoid erasing or reloading data while verifying the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This directive comes after petitions were filed to ensure proper verification of the EVMs’ memory and symbol loading units (SLU). The petitioners sought the court’s intervention to make sure that the verification process adhered to the procedure laid out in the previous ruling regarding EVMs.

Tiwari welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, highlighting the significance of maintaining the integrity of the data during the verification process. He raised concerns that deleting the data could hinder the truth from being revealed. Tiwari emphasized that the data should be preserved in its original state, allowing experts to analyze and identify any potential issues with the EVMs. His remarks were in response to the ongoing dispute surrounding the validity of the verification process.

The Court’s Instructions to the Election Commission

The Supreme Court has given the Election Commission 15 days to respond to the petitions. The pleas urge the EC to refrain from clearing or deleting the contents of the EVMs’ burnt memory, particularly in cases where verification requests are still pending. The court also asked the poll panel to provide a detailed explanation of the procedure it follows during the EVM verification process. The case is set to be heard again in early March 2025.

This issue stems from a ruling in April 2024, where the Supreme Court allowed candidates who finished second or third in elections to request the verification of micro-controller chips embedded in 5 percent of EVMs per constituency. This was in line with ensuring a transparent process, especially after certain concerns regarding the validity of EVMs were raised. The court had previously rejected calls for returning to the paper ballot system, affirming that the electronic devices had successfully eliminated issues like booth capturing and bogus voting.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) Petition

A fresh application by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) argued that the Election Commission’s standard operating procedures did not align with the Supreme Court’s April 2024 judgment. The ADR called for a ban on clearing or deleting the original burnt memory of the EVMs, especially in cases where requests for verification were pending. This petition further emphasized the need for careful and transparent handling of EVM data.

As the Supreme Court examines the issue, the directive underscores the growing concern over ensuring transparency and fairness in India’s electoral process. The court’s decision is seen as an important step in maintaining the credibility of the EVM verification process, an essential part of the electoral system.

