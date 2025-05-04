Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Kerala for a three-day visit to Wayanad, her Lok Sabha constituency. During her trip, she interacted with local residents and took part in various scheduled engagements.

Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash


Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi stopped her convoy on Saturday night after she noticed a road accident at Eengappuzha in Kozhikode district. She immediately called a doctor from her convoy to examine the injured and provide first aid. The accident took place when a car carrying Noushad, a native of Koyilandy, and his family collided with another vehicle. Gandhi directed her convoy’s medical team to transport the injured to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. She continued her journey after ensuring the victims received medical attention. The Congress leader is currently on a three-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad.

Accident Occurs at Eengappuzha

The accident occurred at Eengappuzha when the car carrying Noushad and his family collided with another vehicle. Gandhi, who was en route as part of her Wayanad tour, stopped immediately upon seeing the crash. She assessed the situation and called in the doctor travelling in her convoy. The doctor provided first aid on-site while Gandhi stayed with the victims.

Medical Team Transports Injured

Priyanka Gandhi instructed the medical team in the convoy ambulance to take the injured to the hospital. She remained at the scene until the team transported the victims. A video released by her office showed her speaking with the injured family members and checking on their condition. She ensured they received timely treatment before resuming her journey.

Visit to Wayanad and Reaction to Goa Stampede

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Kerala for a three-day visit to Wayanad, her Lok Sabha constituency. During her trip, she interacted with local residents and took part in various scheduled engagements. On the same day, she also expressed condolences over the stampede in Goa, which claimed six lives during a temple festival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In her post, Gandhi stated, “It is extremely sad to hear about the death of several devotees and injuries to many others due to a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lerai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Watch, Rapido Driver Manzhar Alam Caught Red Handed Planning To Sexually Assault A Woman Who Booked His Ride 

Filed under

Kozhikode Road Crash

newsx

Watch, Rapido Driver Manzhar Alam Caught Red Handed Planning To Sexually Assault A Woman Who...
Congress MP, Priyanka Gan

Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash
newsx

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 10th Consecutive Day Across LOC
newsx

Global Action Needed To Prevent Terrorism: President Murmu Reacts To Pahalgam Attack
newsx

Security Review in J&K: IGP Jammu Inspects National Highway, Critical Installations
Tim Friede's 18-year self

Man Injects Himself With Snake Venom For 18 Years, Helps Scientists Develop Breakthrough Antivenom
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch, Rapido Driver Manzhar Alam Caught Red Handed Planning To Sexually Assault A Woman Who Booked His Ride

Watch, Rapido Driver Manzhar Alam Caught Red Handed Planning To Sexually Assault A Woman Who...

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 10th Consecutive Day Across LOC

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 10th Consecutive Day Across LOC

Global Action Needed To Prevent Terrorism: President Murmu Reacts To Pahalgam Attack

Global Action Needed To Prevent Terrorism: President Murmu Reacts To Pahalgam Attack

Security Review in J&K: IGP Jammu Inspects National Highway, Critical Installations

Security Review in J&K: IGP Jammu Inspects National Highway, Critical Installations

Man Injects Himself With Snake Venom For 18 Years, Helps Scientists Develop Breakthrough Antivenom

Man Injects Himself With Snake Venom For 18 Years, Helps Scientists Develop Breakthrough Antivenom

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media