Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi stopped her convoy on Saturday night after she noticed a road accident at Eengappuzha in Kozhikode district. She immediately called a doctor from her convoy to examine the injured and provide first aid. The accident took place when a car carrying Noushad, a native of Koyilandy, and his family collided with another vehicle. Gandhi directed her convoy’s medical team to transport the injured to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. She continued her journey after ensuring the victims received medical attention. The Congress leader is currently on a three-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad.

Accident Occurs at Eengappuzha

The accident occurred at Eengappuzha when the car carrying Noushad and his family collided with another vehicle. Gandhi, who was en route as part of her Wayanad tour, stopped immediately upon seeing the crash. She assessed the situation and called in the doctor travelling in her convoy. The doctor provided first aid on-site while Gandhi stayed with the victims.

Medical Team Transports Injured

Priyanka Gandhi instructed the medical team in the convoy ambulance to take the injured to the hospital. She remained at the scene until the team transported the victims. A video released by her office showed her speaking with the injured family members and checking on their condition. She ensured they received timely treatment before resuming her journey.

Visit to Wayanad and Reaction to Goa Stampede

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Kerala for a three-day visit to Wayanad, her Lok Sabha constituency. During her trip, she interacted with local residents and took part in various scheduled engagements. On the same day, she also expressed condolences over the stampede in Goa, which claimed six lives during a temple festival.

In her post, Gandhi stated, “It is extremely sad to hear about the death of several devotees and injuries to many others due to a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lerai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa.”

