Congress MP Seeks Surgical Strike Proof, BJP Retorts ‘Visit Pakistan and Check’

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi has stirred controversy with remarks that questioned the visibility of the 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistan. His comments drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused him of undermining the armed forces.

Confusion Over Strikes Sparks Political Firestorm

The backlash came just days after the Congress leadership instructed its members to adhere to the party line in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead.

While addressing the media following a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Mr Channi said, “They say we had conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan… nothing happened, the surgical strikes could not be seen, nobody found out.”

He appeared to conflate the 2016 surgical strike with the 2019 Balakot air strike, adding, “If a bomb is dropped on our country, would we not know?”

When asked if he was requesting evidence of the strike, he said, “I have been demanding it since the beginning. But the need of the hour is to heal the wounds of the people of our country. We demand that (the Centre) do something, identify (those behind the Pahalgam attack) and punish them.”

These remarks triggered immediate criticism from BJP leaders who accused the Congress of repeatedly casting doubts on military operations.

BJP: ‘Go to Pakistan if You Want Proof’

Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lashed out, saying, “The Congress has questioned the Army and the Air Force again. Charanjit Singh Channi has said again that he does not believe that the surgical strike was carried out and that he wants proof.”

He added, “What kind of mindset does the Congress and the Gandhi family have that they repeatedly accuse the Army and Air Force of lying and say that Pakistan is telling the truth? This is despite Pakistan itself saying the surgical strike was carried out.”

Mr Sirsa accused Channi of politicising a national tragedy and said, “If you want proof so badly, visit Pakistan with Rahul Gandhi and check where the surgical strike was done.”

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari joined the attack. Sharing a clip of Channi’s remarks on social media, he wrote, “SICK! Rahul Gandhi’s Congress continues to defend Pakistani terror! Now Charanjeet Singh Channi questions our forces. Why is Congress demoralising our forces at this critical time. Congress is taking orders directly from Pakistan!”

SICK! Rahul Gandhi’s Congress continues to defend Pakistani terror! Now Charanjeet Singh Channi questions our forces. Why is Congress demoralising our forces at this critical time. Congress is taking orders directly from Pakistan!#PehalgamTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/b2MIexdAQA — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) May 2, 2025

Congress Clarifies Stance, Calls for National Unity

Later in the evening, Mr Channi clarified his statement, saying he did not demand proof of the strikes. “I have said earlier as well that the Congress party, in this hour of grief, is standing by the government,” he told PTI.

“If the government disrupts their (Pakistan’s) water supply, air or whatever action it takes, we are standing like a rock with it,” he said.

“You talked about surgical strikes. We do not ask for proof and no evidence has been sought for it…. The issue today is that we want justice for the families of the victims and the country. We are standing with the government,” Mr Channi added.

In its official resolution, the Congress Working Committee demanded a strong response from the government following the Pahalgam attack.

“The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face full consequences for their actions,” the resolution read.

It further urged the Centre to “act with firmness, strategic clarity and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror into our territory.”

The CWC emphasized that “this is not a time for politics but a moment that calls for unity, strength, and national resolve.”

Background: Uri Attack and India’s Military Response

The 2016 surgical strikes were launched in response to a deadly terrorist attack on an Army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, where four heavily armed militants killed 19 Indian soldiers.

Days later, on September 29, Indian special forces crossed the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and struck several terror launch pads. The Army reported multiple casualties among the terrorists and said the action was based on credible intelligence.

