Congress Never Conducted Census During Long Stint in Power: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

Her comments come at a time when the Congress is projecting itself as a longstanding advocate for a caste-based census. Posters have appeared outside its party office showcasing Rahul Gandhi’s push for the issue.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has come down hard on the Congress party, accusing it of failing to act on caste-based enumeration during its extended tenure in power.

She praised the recent move by the central government to include caste data in the upcoming national census, pointing out the irony in Congress now trying to claim credit for the initiative.

“OBCs Faced Long Neglect”: Parida Criticizes Congress Legacy

“For the first time, the government has agreed to the caste census. I thank the Union Cabinet for that,” said Parida in a statement to ANI.

She added, “Today, the people of Congress claim credit, but they have been in power for so long and have never conducted such a census. OBC has suffered a huge loss because of that…”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her comments come at a time when the Congress is projecting itself as a longstanding advocate for a caste-based census. Posters have appeared outside its party office showcasing Rahul Gandhi’s push for the issue.

The slogans on the posters read, “Didn’t we say? Modi Ji will have to conduct the caste census; we will make sure it happens!” and “In a world that bows, we need someone who can make it bow.”

Opposition Cheers, RJD Declares Victory

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also joined in celebrating the move. A poster credited the party’s leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for their unwavering stand on caste enumeration.

They hailed it as a significant win and a recognition of their persistent campaigning.

Centre Bats for Transparency, Main Census to Include Caste Data

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for consistency and clarity in such surveys.

“While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society,” Vaishnaw said.

He explained that the decision to integrate caste data into the main national census aims to prevent social division and avoid politically motivated distortions.

“Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially approved this step on Wednesday.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Amaravati Stalled Due To Personal Vendetta Against CM Chandrababu Naidu, Claims Nara Lokesh