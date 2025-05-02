Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Congress Never Conducted Census During Long Stint In Power: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

Congress Never Conducted Census During Long Stint In Power: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

Her comments come at a time when the Congress is projecting itself as a longstanding advocate for a caste-based census. Posters have appeared outside its party office showcasing Rahul Gandhi’s push for the issue.

Congress Never Conducted Census During Long Stint In Power: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

Congress Never Conducted Census During Long Stint in Power: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida


Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has come down hard on the Congress party, accusing it of failing to act on caste-based enumeration during its extended tenure in power.

She praised the recent move by the central government to include caste data in the upcoming national census, pointing out the irony in Congress now trying to claim credit for the initiative.

“OBCs Faced Long Neglect”: Parida Criticizes Congress Legacy

“For the first time, the government has agreed to the caste census. I thank the Union Cabinet for that,” said Parida in a statement to ANI.

She added, “Today, the people of Congress claim credit, but they have been in power for so long and have never conducted such a census. OBC has suffered a huge loss because of that…”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her comments come at a time when the Congress is projecting itself as a longstanding advocate for a caste-based census. Posters have appeared outside its party office showcasing Rahul Gandhi’s push for the issue.

The slogans on the posters read, “Didn’t we say? Modi Ji will have to conduct the caste census; we will make sure it happens!” and “In a world that bows, we need someone who can make it bow.”

Opposition Cheers, RJD Declares Victory

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also joined in celebrating the move. A poster credited the party’s leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for their unwavering stand on caste enumeration.

They hailed it as a significant win and a recognition of their persistent campaigning.

Centre Bats for Transparency, Main Census to Include Caste Data

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for consistency and clarity in such surveys.

“While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society,” Vaishnaw said.

He explained that the decision to integrate caste data into the main national census aims to prevent social division and avoid politically motivated distortions.

“Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially approved this step on Wednesday.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Amaravati Stalled Due To Personal Vendetta Against CM Chandrababu Naidu, Claims Nara Lokesh

 

Filed under

caste census congress Pravati Parida

US stocks surge as China

US Stocks Climb As S&P 500 Records Longest Winning Streak Since 2004
newsx

Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls
Cardinals will follow str

Papal Conclave: Inside The Secret Meals Cardinals Eat While Choosing The Next Pope
newsx

Congress MP Seeks Surgical Strike Proof, BJP Retorts ‘Visit Pakistan and Check’
newsx

Congress Never Conducted Census During Long Stint In Power: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida
newsx

Amaravati Stalled Due To Personal Vendetta Against CM Chandrababu Naidu, Claims Nara Lokesh
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Stocks Climb As S&P 500 Records Longest Winning Streak Since 2004

US Stocks Climb As S&P 500 Records Longest Winning Streak Since 2004

Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls

Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls

Papal Conclave: Inside The Secret Meals Cardinals Eat While Choosing The Next Pope

Papal Conclave: Inside The Secret Meals Cardinals Eat While Choosing The Next Pope

Congress MP Seeks Surgical Strike Proof, BJP Retorts ‘Visit Pakistan and Check’

Congress MP Seeks Surgical Strike Proof, BJP Retorts ‘Visit Pakistan and Check’

Amaravati Stalled Due To Personal Vendetta Against CM Chandrababu Naidu, Claims Nara Lokesh

Amaravati Stalled Due To Personal Vendetta Against CM Chandrababu Naidu, Claims Nara Lokesh

Entertainment

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold Picture

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at WAVES Summit

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After