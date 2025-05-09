Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Congress Organizes ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ Nationwide to Support Armed Forces Amid Operation Sindoor Tensions

Congress Organizes ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ Nationwide to Support Armed Forces Amid Operation Sindoor Tensions

Congress stages ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ across PCCs, pledging solidarity with armed forces amid Operation Sindoor and Pakistan’s cross-border provocations.

Congress Organizes ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ Nationwide to Support Armed Forces Amid Operation Sindoor Tensions


Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor, the Congress party held a nationwide ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ on Friday across all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) units. The yatra was organized to express unwavering support for the Indian armed forces.

Congress Backs the Army’s Bravery

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal emphasized the unity of the nation behind the armed forces, stating,

“Solidarity with the armed forces, the whole nation is with them. We are saluting their services.”

His message echoed strongly within the party ranks as Congress aimed to visibly demonstrate national unity during a period of growing security concerns.

Shrinate: Army Has Always Taught Pakistan a Lesson

Speaking during the event, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate highlighted India’s military strength and past confrontations with Pakistan, referencing the 1965, 1971, and 1999 wars.

“The army has always taught Pakistan a lesson… The country needs to trust the army’s courage because it always gives a befitting reply.”

Shrinate also thanked the army for its efforts in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Shukla: Congress Will Support Army and Government Decisions

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, speaking to ANI, stressed the bipartisan nature of defense matters, saying: “Through this yatra, we want to give the message that we are with the armed forces… Whatever decision the central government takes, we will support it.”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed echoed the party’s alignment with national security interests. “We are standing with the army… against the nation which has bred terrorists, gives birth to terrorists and that is Pakistan.”

All-Party Briefing and PM Modi’s Veteran Interaction

A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted an all-party meeting to brief political leaders on Operation Sindoor and India’s response to cross-border terrorism. Key attendees included Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, among others.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with veterans from the Air Force, Army, and Navy, discussing the current security scenario and strategic matters amid heightened border tensions.

Earlier today, the Centre empowered the Chief of Army Staff to activate all officers and personnel of the Territorial Army under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948. A Ministry of Defence notification confirmed that 14 out of 32 Infantry Battalions are being deployed across all Indian Army Commands, including Northern, Eastern, Western, and Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Pakistan Launches Drone and Missile Attack

The current political and military response follows Pakistan’s coordinated drone and missile attack Thursday night along India’s western border. The regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan were targeted, though Indian air defense systems, including the S-400 missile system, intercepted most threats, preventing major damage.

This escalation occurred shortly after India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 Indian tourists.

