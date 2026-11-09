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Home > India News > Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….

Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….

BJP attacks Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’, accuses Congress of vote-bank politics and challenges Rahul Gandhi.

BJP Slams Kharge Over ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’ Diwali Remark (Image: X)
BJP Slams Kharge Over ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’ Diwali Remark (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 14:02 IST

The BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his description of Diwali as “khushiyon ka Eid” (Eid of happiness), accusing the Opposition party of using even festival greetings for vote-bank politics. The controversy erupted after Kharge, while extending Deepavali wishes over the weekend, described it as a major festival celebrated by everyone in India. BJP leaders questioned why he did not refer to Diwali by its own name and challenged him and Rahul Gandhi to describe Eid as the “Diwali of joy”.

BJP targets Congress over Diwali identity

As per reports, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned Kharge’s choice of words, asking why he had a problem with calling Diwali by its own name.

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“Mr Kharge, what exactly is the problem with calling Deepavali, the biggest festival of Hindus, by its own name?” Bhatia said in a post on X.

He stressed that Eid had its own significance, while Diwali had its own sanctity, traditions and identity. He also questioned whether changing the identity of Hindu festivals had become part of Congress’s idea of secularism.

BJP challenges Rahul Gandhi over Diwali remark

Taking his attack further, Bhatia challenged both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to show whether they would ever describe Eid as the “Deepavali of joy”.

“Has changing the identity of Hindu festivals become a matter of political etiquette in Congress’s so-called secularism? Rahul Gandhi and Mr Kharge, answer this: will you ever have the courage to call Eid the ‘Deepavali of joy’?” he asked.

“Respect Hindus’ faith; don’t change the identity of their festivals. Diwali was, Diwali is, and Diwali will remain Diwali,” Bhatia added.

BJP brings up Babri Masjid dispute in Diwali row

According to reports, BJP national media co-in-charge and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress of bringing vote-bank politics into Diwali celebrations. “The Congress chose vote bank politics even on Deepavali with the party president describing Deepavali as an ‘Eid of Happiness’,” Bhandari said.

He also accused Congress of remaining silent when Sanatan traditions were criticised. Referring to the Babri Masjid dispute, he said, “Recall Sonia Gandhi crying for ‘Babri’.” Bhandari further alleged that the Gandhi-Vadra family’s leadership reflected an anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu approach.

BJP spokesperson says Congress wants Eid celebrations 10-12 times a year

Another BJP spokesperson, Tuhin Sinha, also criticised Kharge’s Diwali remark, claiming that while Muslims celebrate Eid twice a year, Congress wanted to celebrate every Hindu festival as “Khushiyon ki Eid”.

“So, the Congress party effectively wants to celebrate Eid 10-12 times a year. That’s why this Congress party is MMC [Maowadi Muslim League Congress], as Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it,” Sinha said.

In another post, Bhandari accused Congress of thinking about appeasement and vote-bank politics even during Diwali, calling Kharge’s remark evidence of what he described as the party’s anti-Sanatani mindset.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Crosses 1,700 After Diwali Celebrations, Burari Among Worst-Hit Areas As Firecracker Smoke Engulfs Capital    

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Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….
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Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….
Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….
Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….
Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….
Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….

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