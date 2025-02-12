Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress President Kharge Urges PM Modi To Discuss Tariff And Deportation Concerns With Trump

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two significant concerns during his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Congress President Kharge Urges PM Modi To Discuss Tariff And Deportation Concerns With Trump


Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two significant concerns during his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump: the impact of tariffs on Indian manufacturing and the treatment of Indian immigrants in the US.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Concerns Over US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium

Kharge highlighted the US administration’s recent decision to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, which he argued has serious consequences for India’s manufacturing sector. The tariff, announced by President Trump on Monday, was described by the White House as a move to end “unfair trade practices” and combat the global dumping of steel and aluminium.

Kharge expressed concern that these tariffs, which apply universally without exemptions, would negatively affect India’s trade relationship with one of its largest trading partners. He emphasized the need for a closer, mutually beneficial trade framework to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Deportation of Indian Immigrants Sparks Outrage

Kharge also raised concerns about the treatment of Indian immigrants in the US, especially in light of the “traumatic deportation” process. He pointed out that many individuals were subjected to degrading conditions, including being “handcuffed, legs chained,” during their deportation. This, he said, has raised serious concerns among Indians across the country.

The issue of deportation became prominent when over 100 Indian migrants were sent back to India under the Trump administration’s orders. Additionally, the US has issued removal orders to hundreds more presumed to be Indian citizens. According to a report by the Pew Research Center, India ranks third in the number of unauthorised immigrants in the US, with approximately 725,000 such individuals by 2022.

Kharge urged PM Modi to emphasize the importance of dignity in the treatment of Indian nationals abroad, stating that no Indian citizen should face humiliation in the process of deportation.

Strengthening India-US Strategic Partnership

Despite these pressing issues, Kharge acknowledged the “valuable comprehensive global strategic partnership” between India and the United States. He stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen the relationship between the two democracies, emphasizing the mutual benefits that a closer partnership would bring to both nations.

In conclusion, Kharge called for more efforts to cement the bond between India and the US, ensuring that both countries can continue to cooperate in the best interests of their citizens.

Read More : Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan In Delhi

Filed under

Kharge Modi Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Soldiers in Marseille, Remembers Veer Savarkar’s Escape Attempt

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Soldiers in Marseille, Remembers Veer Savarkar’s Escape Attempt

Travis Kelce Reflects On Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss To Eagles ‘I Wasn’t The Best Leader’

Travis Kelce Reflects On Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss To Eagles ‘I Wasn’t The Best Leader’

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming: Where And How To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming: Where And How To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction

Arab League Chief Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians; Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Arab League Chief Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians; Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Virat Kohli Slams Half Century In 3rd ODI Against England, Fans Say, ‘King Kohli Is Back’

Virat Kohli Slams Half Century In 3rd ODI Against England, Fans Say, ‘King Kohli Is...

Entertainment

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Comment , Says,’ Kaala Mooh …..’

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Comment , Says,’ Kaala Mooh …..’

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show Controversy

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox