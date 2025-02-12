Congress President Kharge Urges PM Modi To Discuss Tariff And Deportation Concerns With Trump

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two significant concerns during his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two significant concerns during his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump: the impact of tariffs on Indian manufacturing and the treatment of Indian immigrants in the US.

Concerns Over US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium

Kharge highlighted the US administration’s recent decision to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, which he argued has serious consequences for India’s manufacturing sector. The tariff, announced by President Trump on Monday, was described by the White House as a move to end “unfair trade practices” and combat the global dumping of steel and aluminium.

Kharge expressed concern that these tariffs, which apply universally without exemptions, would negatively affect India’s trade relationship with one of its largest trading partners. He emphasized the need for a closer, mutually beneficial trade framework to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Deportation of Indian Immigrants Sparks Outrage

Kharge also raised concerns about the treatment of Indian immigrants in the US, especially in light of the “traumatic deportation” process. He pointed out that many individuals were subjected to degrading conditions, including being “handcuffed, legs chained,” during their deportation. This, he said, has raised serious concerns among Indians across the country.

The issue of deportation became prominent when over 100 Indian migrants were sent back to India under the Trump administration’s orders. Additionally, the US has issued removal orders to hundreds more presumed to be Indian citizens. According to a report by the Pew Research Center, India ranks third in the number of unauthorised immigrants in the US, with approximately 725,000 such individuals by 2022.

Kharge urged PM Modi to emphasize the importance of dignity in the treatment of Indian nationals abroad, stating that no Indian citizen should face humiliation in the process of deportation.

Strengthening India-US Strategic Partnership

Despite these pressing issues, Kharge acknowledged the “valuable comprehensive global strategic partnership” between India and the United States. He stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen the relationship between the two democracies, emphasizing the mutual benefits that a closer partnership would bring to both nations.

In conclusion, Kharge called for more efforts to cement the bond between India and the US, ensuring that both countries can continue to cooperate in the best interests of their citizens.

