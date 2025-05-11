Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges PM Modi For Special Session Of The Parliament

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted on X and said, “LoP Lok Sabha and LoP Rajya Sabha have just written to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened immediately.”

In his letter, Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge urged PM Modi to convene a special session overs several issues including Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

“In view of latest developments Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan. As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of this request,” Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi reiterated the “unanimous request” of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament “immediately.”

“It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today’s ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The meeting comes after days of heightened tension with Pakistan along the western border, following Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces on May 7. The operation targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday and noted that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” he said in a post on X.

The minister’s remarks came after DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action.

Earlier on Saturday, India also played down the role of the US in achieving an agreement on cessation of hostilities, saying that the understanding had been reached between DGMOs of the two countries.

(Inputs taken from the ANI)

