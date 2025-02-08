Congress Reacts To AAP’s Trailing In Delhi, Says ‘Not Our Responsibility’

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also took a dig at AAP’s attempts to expand its reach into other states, where its vote share was much lower than Congress. In states like Goa, AAP’s efforts led to the division of opposition votes, helping the BJP to win.

As the vote counting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 continues, Congress wasted no time distancing itself from the loss faced by their rival, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in ea. AAP had expected to win a third consecutive term in Delhi, but exit polls and early trends show a significant lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate made it clear that Congress was not responsible for AAP’s performance. She said, “The responsibility of making AAP win is not on the Congress,” adding that the party was focused on its own political goals and would aim to win in other regions. She also pointed out that Congress had been in power in Delhi for 15 years, showing its long-standing presence in the capital.

Shrinate’s comments come amid growing tensions within the opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance). She also took a dig at AAP’s attempts to expand its reach into other states, where its vote share was much lower than Congress. In states like Goa, AAP’s efforts led to the division of opposition votes, helping the BJP to win.

In Goa, the BJP received 40.3% of votes, while Congress got 13.5% and AAP had 12.8%. In Uttarakhand, the BJP led with 44.3%, Congress had 37.9%, and AAP got just 4.82%. Shrinate suggested that AAP’s votes split the opposition, making it easier for the BJP to win in those states.

The internal disagreements in the INDIA alliance have become more visible. The alliance, formed to challenge the BJP’s dominance, has failed to win in several states. The BJP or its allies have triumphed in 13 state elections since June 2023, with defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra last year adding to the worries. Reports of divisions between Congress and its alliance partners have raised concerns.

The rivalry between Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal has added fuel to the fire. Gandhi has accused Kejriwal of damaging Congress’s efforts in various states, while Kejriwal believes Congress is in cahoots with BJP to weaken AAP. In the run-up to the Delhi elections, Gandhi repeatedly targeted Kejriwal over the alleged water scam in Haryana and the liquor policy issue. AAP, in return, claimed that Congress and BJP were working together against their Delhi government.

Despite these tensions, Shrinate made it clear that Congress would not defend AAP’s performance in Delhi. She said Kejriwal would be held accountable for his actions just like the BJP. “If you need to be called out, you will be,” she said, indicating that all political players would be held responsible.

Exit polls predict a clear victory for the BJP, with the party leading in more than 50 out of 70 seats early on. By late morning, trends confirmed that the BJP would secure a comfortable win, meaning AAP’s time in power in Delhi could be over.

