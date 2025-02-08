Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Reacts To AAP’s Trailing In Delhi, Says ‘Not Our Responsibility’

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also took a dig at AAP’s attempts to expand its reach into other states, where its vote share was much lower than Congress. In states like Goa, AAP’s efforts led to the division of opposition votes, helping the BJP to win.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Congress Reacts To AAP’s Trailing In Delhi, Says ‘Not Our Responsibility’

Supriya Shrinate


As the vote counting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 continues, Congress wasted no time distancing itself from the loss faced by their rival, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in ea. AAP had expected to win a third consecutive term in Delhi, but exit polls and early trends show a significant lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate made it clear that Congress was not responsible for AAP’s performance. She said, “The responsibility of making AAP win is not on the Congress,” adding that the party was focused on its own political goals and would aim to win in other regions. She also pointed out that Congress had been in power in Delhi for 15 years, showing its long-standing presence in the capital.

Shrinate’s comments come amid growing tensions within the opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance). She also took a dig at AAP’s attempts to expand its reach into other states, where its vote share was much lower than Congress. In states like Goa, AAP’s efforts led to the division of opposition votes, helping the BJP to win.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In Goa, the BJP received 40.3% of votes, while Congress got 13.5% and AAP had 12.8%. In Uttarakhand, the BJP led with 44.3%, Congress had 37.9%, and AAP got just 4.82%. Shrinate suggested that AAP’s votes split the opposition, making it easier for the BJP to win in those states.

The internal disagreements in the INDIA alliance have become more visible. The alliance, formed to challenge the BJP’s dominance, has failed to win in several states. The BJP or its allies have triumphed in 13 state elections since June 2023, with defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra last year adding to the worries. Reports of divisions between Congress and its alliance partners have raised concerns.

The rivalry between Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal has added fuel to the fire. Gandhi has accused Kejriwal of damaging Congress’s efforts in various states, while Kejriwal believes Congress is in cahoots with BJP to weaken AAP. In the run-up to the Delhi elections, Gandhi repeatedly targeted Kejriwal over the alleged water scam in Haryana and the liquor policy issue. AAP, in return, claimed that Congress and BJP were working together against their Delhi government.

Despite these tensions, Shrinate made it clear that Congress would not defend AAP’s performance in Delhi. She said Kejriwal would be held accountable for his actions just like the BJP. “If you need to be called out, you will be,” she said, indicating that all political players would be held responsible.

Exit polls predict a clear victory for the BJP, with the party leading in more than 50 out of 70 seats early on. By late morning, trends confirmed that the BJP would secure a comfortable win, meaning AAP’s time in power in Delhi could be over.

ALSO READ: BJP Supporters Celebrate With Dhols As It Surges Ahead of AAP In Delhi Elections 2025

Filed under

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate Delhi Election 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Make Delhi Great Again’: Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

‘Make Delhi Great Again’: Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

Bypoll Elections Results: DMK Gains In Erode East, BJP Leads In Milkipur

Bypoll Elections Results: DMK Gains In Erode East, BJP Leads In Milkipur

Have Freebies Become The BJP’s Winning Formula In Delhi? Delhi Election Results 2025

Have Freebies Become The BJP’s Winning Formula In Delhi? Delhi Election Results 2025

It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP Leading In 41 With A 47.7% Share

It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP...

Watch | Dhols, Dance At BJP Office, Silence At AAP HQ – What’s Behind AAP’s Struggles? Delhi Elections Take An Unexpected Turn

Watch | Dhols, Dance At BJP Office, Silence At AAP HQ – What’s Behind AAP’s...

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox