Congress Removes ‘Gayab’ Post On PM Modi, Party Urges Discipline And Unity

Amid growing controversy over remarks made by some of its leaders regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Congress party on Tuesday issued a stern directive to its members to adhere strictly to the official party line. The warning, circulated through a letter by AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, cautioned that any deviation from the stated position on the incident would invite disciplinary action.

The letter, addressed to all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, CLP leaders, MPs, MLAs, and office bearers, instructed party functionaries to avoid personal commentary on the Pahalgam incident. It emphasized that the resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on April 24 should serve as the sole basis for all public statements on the matter.

Venugopal wrote, “All functionaries are instructed to exercise utmost discipline and consistency in public communication. Any contravention of this directive will invite strict disciplinary action without exception.”

Deleted Post Sparks Political Backlash

The Congress also deleted a controversial social media post from its official handle, which featured a headless figurine and the word “Gayab”, seen as a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence during the crisis. The BJP slammed the post, alleging that it evoked dangerous symbolism akin to ‘sar tan se juda’ rhetoric, and accused Congress of attempting to weaken India’s resolve.

The directive from Venugopal came as leaders such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar, and others made remarks questioning the need for military escalation and the credibility of survivor testimonies from the April 22 attack that killed 26 tourists in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Venugopal stressed the need for unity and maturity, stating, “At this critical juncture, when our collective resolve is being tested, the Congress must exemplify responsibility — virtues that have defined our conduct through decades of national service.”

He reiterated that the party stands firmly with the nation in mourning the victims and demanded accountability from the government. The Congress, he said, “has always placed national interest above all else, especially during moments of national crisis.”

