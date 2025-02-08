Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress’ Scores Hat-Trick With ZERO Seats, Embarrassment In Delhi Since 2015, What Went Wrong?

The once-dominant political force in the national capital has failed to secure even a single seat in 2015, 2020, and now 2025, underscoring a significant decline in its influence over the city’s electorate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Congress’ Scores Hat-Trick With ZERO Seats, Embarrassment In Delhi Since 2015, What Went Wrong?


The Congress party’s performance in the Delhi Assembly elections has hit a historic low for the third consecutive time. The once-dominant political force in the national capital has failed to secure even a single seat in 2015, 2020, and now 2025, underscoring a significant decline in its influence over the city’s electorate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Fall of a Political Giant

Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013, now finds itself in a position where it struggles to remain relevant. The party’s vote share has dwindled drastically since its defeat in 2013, and it has failed to recover despite multiple leadership changes and revamped strategies.

  • 2015: Congress drew a blank, with AAP sweeping 67 out of 70 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.
  • 2020: The situation remained the same—AAP retained its dominance while BJP secured eight seats. Congress once again ended with zero representation.
  • 2025: The latest result marks yet another setback, with Congress unable to win a single seat for the third straight time.

What Went Wrong for Congress?

Political analysts point to several reasons for Congress’ continued decline in Delhi:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Leadership Vacuum: Since Sheila Dikshit’s era, the party has failed to project a strong local leader who can connect with voters.
  2. Lack of Clear Strategy: The absence of a clear vision and consistent campaign message left the party without a strong narrative to challenge either AAP or BJP.
  3. Competition from AAP: The Aam Aadmi Party’s welfare-driven politics and focus on local issues have attracted Congress’ traditional voter base, particularly in urban and lower-income areas.
  4. Organizational Weakness: Internal divisions and a weakened party structure have further contributed to the collapse.

The Road Ahead for Congress

For the Congress party, this third consecutive electoral defeat is a wake-up call. The question remains: Can Congress regain its lost ground in Delhi, or will it continue to be overshadowed by the BJP-AAP rivalry? Party leaders have acknowledged the need for introspection and rebuilding at the grassroots level. However, without decisive action and a strong leadership face, a comeback in Delhi seems increasingly difficult.

With the Delhi Assembly results expected soon, Gandhi’s focus on Maharashtra has raised questions within political circles. Some have interpreted it as an acceptance of Congress’s likely poor performance in Delhi, while others see it as an attempt to shift the narrative.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Questions EC On Surge In Voters In Maharashtra Amid Delhi Elections, Does This Mean Congress Has Accepted Defeat In Delhi?

 

Filed under

Congress Loses In Delhi Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Ahankaar Ravan Ka Bhi Nahi Bacha Tha,’ How AAP MP Swati Maliwal ‘Helped’ BJP Win Delhi Elections After Rift With Kejriwal

‘Ahankaar Ravan Ka Bhi Nahi Bacha Tha,’ How AAP MP Swati Maliwal ‘Helped’ BJP Win...

J. Jayalalitha’s Niece Moves Supreme Court For Release Of Assets

J. Jayalalitha’s Niece Moves Supreme Court For Release Of Assets

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Among Big AAP Names Who Lost Delhi Elections 2025

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Among Big AAP Names Who Lost Delhi Elections 2025

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox