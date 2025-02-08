Congress’ Scores Hat-Trick With ZERO Seats, Embarrassment In Delhi Since 2015, What Went Wrong?

The once-dominant political force in the national capital has failed to secure even a single seat in 2015, 2020, and now 2025, underscoring a significant decline in its influence over the city’s electorate.

The Congress party’s performance in the Delhi Assembly elections has hit a historic low for the third consecutive time. The once-dominant political force in the national capital has failed to secure even a single seat in 2015, 2020, and now 2025, underscoring a significant decline in its influence over the city’s electorate.

The Fall of a Political Giant

Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013, now finds itself in a position where it struggles to remain relevant. The party’s vote share has dwindled drastically since its defeat in 2013, and it has failed to recover despite multiple leadership changes and revamped strategies.

2015 : Congress drew a blank, with AAP sweeping 67 out of 70 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.

: Congress drew a blank, with AAP sweeping 67 out of 70 seats, leaving just three for the BJP. 2020 : The situation remained the same—AAP retained its dominance while BJP secured eight seats. Congress once again ended with zero representation.

: The situation remained the same—AAP retained its dominance while BJP secured eight seats. Congress once again ended with zero representation. 2025: The latest result marks yet another setback, with Congress unable to win a single seat for the third straight time.

What Went Wrong for Congress?

Political analysts point to several reasons for Congress’ continued decline in Delhi:

Leadership Vacuum: Since Sheila Dikshit’s era, the party has failed to project a strong local leader who can connect with voters. Lack of Clear Strategy: The absence of a clear vision and consistent campaign message left the party without a strong narrative to challenge either AAP or BJP. Competition from AAP: The Aam Aadmi Party’s welfare-driven politics and focus on local issues have attracted Congress’ traditional voter base, particularly in urban and lower-income areas. Organizational Weakness: Internal divisions and a weakened party structure have further contributed to the collapse.

The Road Ahead for Congress

For the Congress party, this third consecutive electoral defeat is a wake-up call. The question remains: Can Congress regain its lost ground in Delhi, or will it continue to be overshadowed by the BJP-AAP rivalry? Party leaders have acknowledged the need for introspection and rebuilding at the grassroots level. However, without decisive action and a strong leadership face, a comeback in Delhi seems increasingly difficult.

