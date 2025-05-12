Congress Seeks Special Parliament Session As US-Brokered India-Pakistan Ceasefire Draws Opposition Fire

The Congress and opposition parties have demanded a special session of Parliament following the Pahalgam terror attack and ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan—first declared by US President Trump—raising concerns about foreign mediation.

The opposition on Sunday raised serious concerns over the “external mediation” that led to the India-Pakistan ceasefire, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military escalation.

Congress accused the government of allowing foreign powers, particularly the United States, to interfere in India’s sovereign affairs after US President Donald Trump publicly announced the ceasefire before any official statement from the Indian government.

“It is crucial for people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve.”

In support of Gandhi, Congress president and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Prime Minister, recalling their earlier request on April 28 for a special session in response to the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. “As leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of the request. I trust you will agree,” Kharge said.

The Congress also evoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s defiant stand during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, contrasting it with what they allege is weak leadership today.

Party general secretary KC Venugopal posted on X, recalling Indira’s message to then US President Nixon: “Being a developing country, we have our backbone straight… Times have passed when any nation sitting 3-4 thousand miles away could give orders to Indians.”

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh echoed the sentiment, stating India “misses Indira Gandhi ji today.”

BJP Responds: ‘2025 is Not 1971’

The BJP dismissed the Congress comparisons to 1971, with its IT cell head stating on X: “In 1971, India had strong ground support in what is now Bangladesh. That is not the case in 2025. Despite the nuclear threat, India has struck terror camps successfully within a nuclear-armed state’s territory.”

Internal Differences Within Congress

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor struck a more moderate tone, acknowledging the need to de-escalate: “Peace is necessary for us… This was not a war that we intended to continue. We just wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, and that lesson has been taught.”

Broader Opposition Reaction

Several opposition leaders questioned the government’s silence while the US took the lead on announcing the ceasefire.

Congress media head Pawan Khera said it was “very unexpected” to hear the news from the US President first.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot recalled the unity between the opposition and ruling party during the 2001 Parliament attack, saying: “The way the ceasefire was announced by the US was an attempt to internationalise a bilateral issue.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut termed Trump’s involvement an “attack on our sovereignty”: “Why hasn’t US President Trump stopped the Israel-Gaza war? This interference shows the weakness of our government.”

AAP MP Sanjay Singh added: “For 78 years, India has rejected third-party mediation with Pakistan—then what business did America have here today?”