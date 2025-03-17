Congress Slams PM Modi Over 1+1 Theory, One Himself And Other Being Divine

Jairam Ramesh slammed the PM Modi for calling himself non biologicalan year ago and now says that he believes in one plus one theory, one in Modi and the other one divine.

Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his interview with the US based podcaster Lex Fridman, where he spoke on a number of foreign affairs issues as well as his personal life journey.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh, who is also party’s communication incharge said, “Almost a year ago He said He was non-biological. Now He says He believes in 1+1 theory: 1 in Modi and the other 1 is divine.

“This when the economy is facing grave challenges, our neighbourhood is volatile, and the world order is becoming a world disorder. Let us have Minimum Self-glorification, Maximum Governance,” he added.

On Sunday night also, the Congress leader slammed the Prime Minister and said, “He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem. And he has the gall to say that ‘criticism is the soul of democracy’ when he has systematically gutted every institution that is to hold his Government accountable and gone after critics with a vengeance that no one in recent history has matched! There is no limit to Hypo(d)crisy.”

His remarks came after Modi in his lengthy interview with Fridman emphasised that criticism is essential for democracy. Modi said that critics should be a person’s nearest companions as that is the only way to improve and work democratically. “But my real complaint is that nowadays, what we see isn’t real criticism,” he had said.

He also reiterated India’s commitment to peace despite historical challenges with Pakistan.

Reflecting on past efforts, he highlighted, “Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace.”

The Prime Minister also discussed the significance of his 2014 diplomatic gesture, inviting his Pakistani counterpart to his swearing-in ceremony, which was intended as a new chapter for bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister also voiced his concerns over rising geopolitical tensions, citing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and strained US-China relations.

“Covid exposed the limitations of every nation. Instead of learning from it, the world has become more fragmented,” he noted. Criticising global institutions like the UN, Modi remarked, “International organisations that were once powerful have become almost irrelevant. Institutions like UN are failing to fulfill their roles.”

