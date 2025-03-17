Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Congress Slams PM Modi Over 1+1 Theory, One Himself And Other Being Divine

Congress Slams PM Modi Over 1+1 Theory, One Himself And Other Being Divine

Jairam Ramesh slammed the PM Modi for calling himself non biologicalan year ago and now says that he believes in one plus one theory, one in Modi and the other one divine.

Congress Slams PM Modi Over 1+1 Theory, One Himself And Other Being Divine


Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his interview with the US based podcaster Lex Fridman, where he spoke on a number of foreign affairs issues as well as his personal life journey.

The Congress slammed the Prime Minister for calling himself non biologicalan year ago and now says that he believes in one plus one theory, one in Modi and the other one divine.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh, who is also party’s communication incharge said, “Almost a year ago He said He was non-biological. Now He says He believes in 1+1 theory: 1 in Modi and the other 1 is divine.

“This when the economy is facing grave challenges, our neighbourhood is volatile, and the world order is becoming a world disorder. Let us have Minimum Self-glorification, Maximum Governance,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Sunday night also, the Congress leader slammed the Prime Minister and said, “He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem. And he has the gall to say that ‘criticism is the soul of democracy’ when he has systematically gutted every institution that is to hold his Government accountable and gone after critics with a vengeance that no one in recent history has matched! There is no limit to Hypo(d)crisy.”

His remarks came after Modi in his lengthy interview with Fridman emphasised that criticism is essential for democracy. Modi said that critics should be a person’s nearest companions as that is the only way to improve and work democratically. “But my real complaint is that nowadays, what we see isn’t real criticism,” he had said.

He also reiterated India’s commitment to peace despite historical challenges with Pakistan.

Reflecting on past efforts, he highlighted, “Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace.”

The Prime Minister also discussed the significance of his 2014 diplomatic gesture, inviting his Pakistani counterpart to his swearing-in ceremony, which was intended as a new chapter for bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister also voiced his concerns over rising geopolitical tensions, citing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and strained US-China relations.

“Covid exposed the limitations of every nation. Instead of learning from it, the world has become more fragmented,” he noted. Criticising global institutions like the UN, Modi remarked, “International organisations that were once powerful have become almost irrelevant. Institutions like UN are failing to fulfill their roles.”

ALSO READ: Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!

Filed under

congress Jairam Ramesh Lex Fridman PM Modi

newsx

Jio Unveils Exclusive Offer For Cricket Lovers Ahead Of IPL 2025
newsx

How MS Dhoni Made Up For Missing R Ashwin’s 100th Test: A Touching CSK Reunion
Bollywood actor Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana Becomes ‘Fit India’ Icon In PM Modi’s Fit India Movement To Promote Fitness
newsx

Uber To Acquire Startup EV Ride Firm BluSmart? Here’s Why BluSmart Is Denying
newsx

BIS Cracks Down On Amazon, Flipkart Warehouses Over Non-Certified Products—What Happened?
newsx

Vadodara Car Crash Fresh CCTV Footage Released, Accused Caught Drinking Then This Happened
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jio Unveils Exclusive Offer For Cricket Lovers Ahead Of IPL 2025

Jio Unveils Exclusive Offer For Cricket Lovers Ahead Of IPL 2025

How MS Dhoni Made Up For Missing R Ashwin’s 100th Test: A Touching CSK Reunion

How MS Dhoni Made Up For Missing R Ashwin’s 100th Test: A Touching CSK Reunion

Ayushmann Khurrana Becomes ‘Fit India’ Icon In PM Modi’s Fit India Movement To Promote Fitness

Ayushmann Khurrana Becomes ‘Fit India’ Icon In PM Modi’s Fit India Movement To Promote Fitness

Uber To Acquire Startup EV Ride Firm BluSmart? Here’s Why BluSmart Is Denying

Uber To Acquire Startup EV Ride Firm BluSmart? Here’s Why BluSmart Is Denying

BIS Cracks Down On Amazon, Flipkart Warehouses Over Non-Certified Products—What Happened?

BIS Cracks Down On Amazon, Flipkart Warehouses Over Non-Certified Products—What Happened?

Entertainment

Veteran Actress And Choreographer Bindu Ghosh Passes Away At 76

Veteran Actress And Choreographer Bindu Ghosh Passes Away At 76

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Winner, Passes Away at 43

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Winner, Passes Away at 43

Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar On His 50th Birth Anniversary: Why He Was Karnataka’s ‘Power Star’

Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar On His 50th Birth Anniversary: Why He Was Karnataka’s ‘Power Star’

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips