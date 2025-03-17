Congress Slams PM Modi’s ‘Hypo(d)crisy’ Over Lex Fridman Podcast Interview

Congress criticizes PM Modi for skipping press conferences but opting for a US-based podcast, calling it “hypo(d)crisy” and accusing him of weakening democratic institutions.

The Congress on Sunday (March 16) took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “hypo(d)crisy” for avoiding press conferences while choosing to speak at length on a US-based podcast hosted by Lex Fridman.

During the nearly three-hour conversation, Modi delved into foreign policy, his personal journey, and ideological influences. He praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for fostering patriotism in him, acknowledged Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, and positioned himself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming he encouraged both nations’ leaders to engage in negotiations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was quick to criticize Modi’s remarks, particularly his statement that “criticism is the soul of democracy.” Ramesh accused the prime minister of dismantling democratic institutions that are meant to keep the government in check.

He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem. And he has the gall to say that “criticism is the soul of democracy” when he has systematically gutted every institution that is to hold his… Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 16, 2025

“He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the right-wing ecosystem… And he has the gall to say that ‘criticism is the soul of democracy’ when he has systematically gutted every institution that is to hold his government accountable and gone after critics with a vengeance that no one in recent history has matched!” Ramesh posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Emphasizing the Congress’s attack on Modi’s media engagement, Ramesh concluded his criticism with a sharp pun: “There is no limit to Hypo(d)crisy.”

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune