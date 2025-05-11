Congress Slams Trump’s Ceasefire Remark As Move To ‘Internationalise’ Kashmir Issue

In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s unexpected announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Congress party has raised strong objections, calling it an attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

Congress on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump's announcement of a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan was an attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

The party also reiterated its demand for a special session of Parliament in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and the following developments.

“The Indian armed forces have again shown that they are second to none… The chain of events in the last 24 hours has changed rapidly. We were surprised by the fact that US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire, which has happened for the first time,” Congress leader Sachin Pilot said at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters here.

“What was written in that social media post is noteworthy. This is an attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Congress party has been demanding for a long time that a special parliament session be called and we should repeat the resolution of 1994 when all the parties unanimously agreed and passed the resolution that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is an integral part of India, and we will take it back,” he added.

“Indira Gandhi’s effort”

He recalled the 1971 war and how Prime Minister Indira Gandhi overcame the pressure from America.”In the 1971 war, America said that we are deploying the 7th Fleet in the Bay of Bengal, but despite that, our leader, Indira Gandhi, did what was in the supreme national interest. Today, we remember her as a leader for whom national interest was supreme,” he said.

“Even during the parliament attack, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM and Sonia Gandhi was the LoP, she said that the opposition is with the governmnet… This time as well, the opposition supported the government, but the way the ceasefire was announced by the US was an attempt to internationalise a bilateral issue,” he added.

Following India and Pakistan’s agreement to cessation of hostilities, the Indian Air Force took its official ‘X’ handle and informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with “precision” and “professionalism.

“They further informed that the operations are still going on and have not finished. A special briefing regarding the same will be conducted in due course, their official ‘X’ post read.

The Indian Air Force also urged everyone to refrain from speculation and disseminate unverified information.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information”, the Indian Air Force said in their official ‘X’ post.

