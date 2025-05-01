Congress, SP Are ‘Automatic Lying Machines’: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Mocking the political shift, he claimed the Samajwadi Party has now turned into "Samaptwadi Party" following the announcement, and called it a move toward a "Congress mukt Bharat."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a strong jab at the opposition on Wednesday, branding the Congress and Samajwadi Party as habitual deceivers.

He accused them of routinely spreading misinformation and dubbed both parties as “automatic lying machines.”

Caste Census Decision Sparks Political Showdown

Maurya welcomed the Centre’s move on the caste census, describing it as a critical step toward empowering backward communities and tackling social inequality.

He said the decision reflects the vision and independence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“…PM Narendra Modi doesn’t need their (Opposition) pressure or influence. In politics, PM Modi works on schemes 1 lakh kilometres ahead of where the Opposition thinks. The decision on the Caste Census is welcome,” Maurya stated.

Mocking the political shift, he claimed the Samajwadi Party has now turned into “Samaptwadi Party” following the announcement, and called it a move toward a “Congress mukt Bharat.”

Opposition Criticized for Political Posturing

Maurya also targeted key opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, stating their attempts to corner the government had failed.

“They have understood that if there is someone who can work for everyone’s benefit, it is just the Government led by PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

Further criticizing the opposition’s past stance, he remarked, “Congress only misleads and lies, and so does the SP. They are automatic lying machines. But PM Narendra Modi does what he says. We had always said that we are not against the Caste Census, and the correct decision has been taken at the right time. The entire country is welcoming it.”

Government Defends Census Move, Points at Congress History

Responding to the political reactions, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier welcomed the caste census announcement, calling it a win for social justice and the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) coalition.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, following a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) meeting, emphasized the constitutional backing of the decision and criticized previous Congress actions.

He said that despite a promise made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2010, the Congress government had opted only for a survey rather than a full-fledged caste census, resulting in the SECC (Socio-Economic and Caste Census).

“Caste was not included in all the census operations conducted since independence. In 2010, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census would be considered in the cabinet. A group of ministers was formed to consider this subject. Most political parties recommended a caste census. Despite this, the Congress government decided to conduct only a survey of caste instead of a census. That survey is known as SECC,” Vaishnaw explained.

He added, “As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the subject census is listed at 69 in the Union list in the 7th schedule. According to the Constitution of India, census is a Union subject.”

Vaishnaw accused the Congress and its INDI alliance partners of using the caste census issue merely as a political tool.

(With Inputs From ANI)

