Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul Gandhi In The Line Of Fire

Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul Gandhi In The Line Of Fire

Amid all the outrage, one thing stood out—people weren’t just fuming over the post, they were questioning entire playbook of Congress. Critics from all corners slammed the party’s messaging as tasteless, tone-deaf, and borderline reckless.

Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul Gandhi In The Line Of Fire

Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul Gandhi In The Line Of Fire


Congress tried to make a political point, but what followed was an online explosion louder than a Diwali firecracker. On Monday, April 28, the party’s official social media handle posted an image of a man in kurta-pajama—with no head. The caption? Just one word: “GAYAB.” Add to that the line: “At a time of responsibility – Gayab.” Netizens quickly decoded the message as a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the blowback was immediate—and intense. Rahul Gandhi and the party found themselves caught in a tweetstorm they probably didn’t see coming.

Magic Trick Or Misdirection? Users Aren’t Amused

The Congress post didn’t name names—but it didn’t need to. A headless kurta-pyjama figure labeled “GAYAB” said more than a thousand hashtags. Social media sleuths swiftly linked it to the Pahalgam terror attack, interpreting it as a swipe at PM Modi’s alleged absence during the crisis. The internet wasn’t amused.

“Congress posted this to score points over the Pahalgam incident. Not cool. Not clever. Just crass,” one user snapped. Others piled on, calling the post tone-deaf and poorly timed. In trying to throw shade, the Congress may have just landed in the hot seat instead.

‘Off With His Head’? Netizens Say It’s No Time For Memes

While some might appreciate digital creativity, others called it distasteful. One user fumed, “Showing the PM without a head during wartime? Offensive. BJP should sue. Pakistan posts stuff like this, and now Congress is doing the same?”

Another chimed in, “They’re playing meme wars during a national emergency. What’s next? An Instagram Reel blaming the Army?”

“Sank Congress”: Users Compare Meme Strategy To Sinking Ship

Some took the opportunity to point out the party’s poor political judgment. “This is the bottom of the barrel,” one user wrote. “You’re dog-whistling to your vote bank. This is practically a coded threat.” Another said, “Pakistan and Congress—same template, same Photoshop skills?”

A particularly savage take read: “Shameful post! Congress is already in free fall. At this rate, they’ll be a museum exhibit, not a political party.”

Politics of Disappearance: Who’s Advising Congress?

Amid all the outrage, one thing stood out—people weren’t just fuming over the post, they were questioning Congress’s entire playbook. Critics from all corners slammed the party’s messaging as tasteless, tone-deaf, and borderline reckless. What was intended as a clever jab turned into a PR disaster, sparking more questions than applause. “Is this really how you communicate in a national crisis?” one user asked. With the backlash gaining momentum, it’s clear that Congress may need more than a few deleted tweets and vague clarifications. A full rethink of its messaging strategy might be the only way out of this digital firestorm.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire for Fifth Consecutive Night Along LoC; India Responds Firmly

Filed under

BJP bjp vs congress congress

Fugitive Billionaire Mehu

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest
Piyush Goyal’s London V

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties
Mark Carney’s victory i

India-Canada Relations Under Mark Carney: What To Expect After Liberal Victory
Yogi Government Steps Up

Yogi Government Steps Up Deportation Drive Against Infiltrators: Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Under Scanner After...
In a powerful first addre

‘Trump Trying To Break Us’: Canada PM Mark Carney’s First Reaction After Liberal Election Win
The Supreme Court on Mond

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt In 1990 Custodial Death Case
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties

India-Canada Relations Under Mark Carney: What To Expect After Liberal Victory

India-Canada Relations Under Mark Carney: What To Expect After Liberal Victory

Yogi Government Steps Up Deportation Drive Against Infiltrators: Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Under Scanner After Pahalgam Attack

Yogi Government Steps Up Deportation Drive Against Infiltrators: Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Under Scanner After...

‘Trump Trying To Break Us’: Canada PM Mark Carney’s First Reaction After Liberal Election Win

‘Trump Trying To Break Us’: Canada PM Mark Carney’s First Reaction After Liberal Election Win

Entertainment

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After