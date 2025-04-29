Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul Gandhi In The Line Of Fire

Amid all the outrage, one thing stood out—people weren’t just fuming over the post, they were questioning entire playbook of Congress. Critics from all corners slammed the party’s messaging as tasteless, tone-deaf, and borderline reckless.

Congress tried to make a political point, but what followed was an online explosion louder than a Diwali firecracker. On Monday, April 28, the party’s official social media handle posted an image of a man in kurta-pajama—with no head. The caption? Just one word: “GAYAB.” Add to that the line: “At a time of responsibility – Gayab.” Netizens quickly decoded the message as a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the blowback was immediate—and intense. Rahul Gandhi and the party found themselves caught in a tweetstorm they probably didn’t see coming.

Magic Trick Or Misdirection? Users Aren’t Amused

The Congress post didn’t name names—but it didn’t need to. A headless kurta-pyjama figure labeled “GAYAB” said more than a thousand hashtags. Social media sleuths swiftly linked it to the Pahalgam terror attack, interpreting it as a swipe at PM Modi’s alleged absence during the crisis. The internet wasn’t amused.

“Congress posted this to score points over the Pahalgam incident. Not cool. Not clever. Just crass,” one user snapped. Others piled on, calling the post tone-deaf and poorly timed. In trying to throw shade, the Congress may have just landed in the hot seat instead.

‘Off With His Head’? Netizens Say It’s No Time For Memes

While some might appreciate digital creativity, others called it distasteful. One user fumed, “Showing the PM without a head during wartime? Offensive. BJP should sue. Pakistan posts stuff like this, and now Congress is doing the same?”

Another chimed in, “They’re playing meme wars during a national emergency. What’s next? An Instagram Reel blaming the Army?”

“Sank Congress”: Users Compare Meme Strategy To Sinking Ship

Some took the opportunity to point out the party’s poor political judgment. “This is the bottom of the barrel,” one user wrote. “You’re dog-whistling to your vote bank. This is practically a coded threat.” Another said, “Pakistan and Congress—same template, same Photoshop skills?”

A particularly savage take read: “Shameful post! Congress is already in free fall. At this rate, they’ll be a museum exhibit, not a political party.”

Politics of Disappearance: Who’s Advising Congress?

Amid all the outrage, one thing stood out—people weren’t just fuming over the post, they were questioning Congress’s entire playbook. Critics from all corners slammed the party’s messaging as tasteless, tone-deaf, and borderline reckless. What was intended as a clever jab turned into a PR disaster, sparking more questions than applause. “Is this really how you communicate in a national crisis?” one user asked. With the backlash gaining momentum, it’s clear that Congress may need more than a few deleted tweets and vague clarifications. A full rethink of its messaging strategy might be the only way out of this digital firestorm.

(With Inputs From ANI)

