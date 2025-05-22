Congress Trains Guns At PM Modi, Says Sending Delegations A PR Stunt

Modi also said that although he remains calm and composed, his blood runs hot with passion and determination when it comes to nation. He added that in his veins flows not just blood, but hot sindoor, symbolising his deep sense of commitment and energy.

Congress on Thursday once again trained its gun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that instead of throwing out grand sounding but hollow filmi dialogues in public rallies as he has done in Bikaner, that’s why Pahalgam attackers are still at large and the government should convene a special session of Parliament.

The Congress also dubbed sending of delegations to foreign countries as a PR stunt and said that national security is not a reality show.

The Congress launched the attack after the Prime Minister in Rajasthan’s Bikaner said that India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi also said that although he remains calm and composed, his blood runs hot with passion and determination when it comes to nation. He added that in his veins flows not just blood, but hot sindoor, symbolising his deep sense of commitment and energy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X, Congress general secretary and communications incharge Jairam Ramesh said, “Instead of throwing out grand sounding but hollow filmi dialogues in public rallies as he has done in Bikaner today, the Prime Minister should answer serious questions that are being asked of him.”

Firing salvos at the government, Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said: “Why are the brutal killers of Pahalgam still free–according to some reports they had been responsible for three earlier terror attacks in Poonch, Gagangir, and Gulmarg over the past 18 months. Why have you not chaired any all-party meeting and take the opposition parties into confidence?

“Why have you not called a special session of Parliament to reiterate the unanimously passed resolution of Feb 22, 1994 and update it given the deep China-Pakistan nexus evident during Operation Sindoor? Why have you stubbornly remained silent on the repeated claims being made by President Trump and US Secretary of State Rubio on the US role over the past two weeks especially?” Ramesh questioned.

Earlier in the day, he also questioned the Prime Minister’s and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar silence over US Presudent Donald Trump claiming credit for mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Congress leader said, “For the 8th time in 11 days, President Trump has – Claimed full credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, praised the PMs of India and Pakistan equally and put them on par in every way.”

He said that Trump reiterated that trade with the US was the instrument he used to get India and Pakistan to declare a ceasefire. “Yet our Prime Minister –Donald bhai’s great buddy–is completely silent on what the US President is repeatedly saying. The External Affairs Minister also continues to maintain complete silence on what his pal, the US Secretary of State, has said in support of the US President’s claims and about the ” neutral site” for talks between India and Pakistan.

“Why this thundering silence?” Ramesh questioned.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MP Praniti Shinde also took a swipe at the government and dubbed trending the all party delegation to different countries a PR stunt and added that national security is not a reality show.

While addressing a press conference here, Shinde said that BJP has habit of putting every event or incident as a PR stint, including every national problem and due to which the democratic values are hit hard.

She said that the Prime Minister cannot be spared of accountability. Country does jot need scripted speeches, drone shots or choreographed silence. “We do not want silence, we want honest answers,” Shinde said.

“Everything cannot be turned into a PR stunt, and national security is not a reality show,” she said.

To a question about all party delegation visiting several countries to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Shinde, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kolhapur said, “Again I think it’s a PR stunt and if you are sending delegations then you need to reiterate the success of Operation Sindoor.”

“But the way on global platform,m Trump is giving a statement, it is making 8ndia look weak globally and the Modi government is responsible for that,” the Congress leader said.

She stressed that Operation Sindoor was a 100 per cent success due to our armed forces.

“But whether the ceasefire announcement by Trump was required is questionable. And the four terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack are yet to be arrested.

“This is not only a global PR stunt but a domestic emergency issue, which needs to be addressed. And instead of handling it through delegations, it should be handled domestically. You are sending a delegation to other countries, but domestically you are silent. Why such contradiction? You are the Prime Minister and you are answerable, accountable, responsible to the people of this country, not to the global community,” Shinde added.

ALSO READ: ‘No Blood Flowing In Modi’s Veins, But Hot Sindoor’, Says PM Narendra Modi In Bikaner