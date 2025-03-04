Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  Congress Worker Himani Narwal Murder: CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details | WATCH VIDEO

Congress Worker Himani Narwal Murder: CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details | WATCH VIDEO

Chilling CCTV footage has emerged in the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, allegedly showing the accused transporting her body in a suitcase near her residence. The video has raised further questions about the brutal crime as police continue their investigation into the motive and circumstances.

Congress Worker Himani Narwal Murder: CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details | WATCH VIDEO

Chilling CCTV footage has emerged in the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, allegedly showing the accused transporting her body.


Himani Narwal Murder: Disturbing CCTV footage has surfaced in the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, showing the accused, identified as Sachin, allegedly transporting the victim’s body in a black suitcase through the streets near her residence.

The footage, captured outside Narwal’s house, emerged on Monday and has been verified by the police. The visuals show Sachin walking calmly with the suitcase, which authorities claim contained the victim’s body.

Murder and Investigation

Narwal’s body was discovered near a bus station in Rohtak on Saturday. According to the police, the accused allegedly strangled the Congress worker using a mobile phone charging cord following a dispute. He then stuffed the body into the suitcase before disposing of it.

Sachin, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, was arrested earlier on Monday. The police identified him as a friend of the victim who frequently visited her house. He runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar and had been in contact with Narwal for the past one-and-a-half years, primarily through social media.

“When the body was found, we set up eight teams, including a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Our priority was to identify the victim. Once the family confirmed her identity, we swiftly conducted investigations to trace the accused,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) KK Rao told news agency PTI.

Possible Motive of Himani Narwal Murder

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder occurred on February 27 following a heated argument, possibly over a financial dispute. However, authorities emphasized that the exact nature of the monetary issue is still under verification.

“There was a monetary issue between the two, but what it was, all this has to be verified first. We cannot say this was the reason for the murder,” ADGP Rao added.

The case continues to be under investigation as police gather further evidence to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the crime.

With inputs from agencies

