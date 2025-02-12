Congress Workers And BJP Stage Protests Over Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike, ‘Blame Game’ Intensify

Bengaluru is the capital of Karnataka, and Karnataka has a Congress government. Congress is protesting against the centre, and the BJP is protesting against the Karnataka government.

The recent steep hike in Bengaluru Metro fares, which has made the city’s metro system the most expensive in the country, has ignited a political storm, with both Congress and BJP staging protests and blaming each other for the fare increase. The issue has triggered public outrage as commuters face increased travel costs and political parties vie for accountability and action.

Mahila Congress Leads Protest Against Fare Hike

The latest demonstration took place today near the Rajajinagar and Malleswaram Mantri Mall Metro stations, where Mahila Congress workers, led by Sowmya Reddy (President of Mahila Congress) and other leaders, gathered to protest against the fare hike imposed on Bengaluru’s metro system. Sowmya Reddy and her colleagues submitted a memorandum to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director, Maheshwar Rao, urging for an immediate rollback of the fare hike.

In their letter, Congress leaders argued that the fare hike, imposed by the Union government, was severely affecting commuters, particularly those from lower-income groups. The protestors also criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue, pointing out that while the Union government (led by the BJP) is responsible for the fare increase, BJP leaders are also demanding a reduction, claiming that the Congress-led state government is to blame.

As per the directions of President @Sowmyareddyr, today, Mahila Congress leaders held a protest near the Rajajinagar metro station against the fare hike imposed by the central government for the Bangalore metro.#Metropricehikeprotest pic.twitter.com/Pf1gvjwtrR — Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress (@KarnatakaPMC) February 11, 2025

“We urge the authorities to roll back the fare hike immediately in the public interest. The increased Metro fares have caused severe hardship for commuters. The BJP is politicizing the issue by writing to the Central government to reduce fares while simultaneously spreading false claims that the state government is responsible for the hike,” the Congress memorandum read.

Congress Takes to Streets with Symbolic Protests

In addition to the protests at Rajajinagar and Malleswaram, Mahila Congress leaders also staged demonstrations at several key metro stations, including Jayanagar Metro Station. The protestors distributed roses to commuters as a symbolic gesture of their opposition to the central government’s decision. Sowmya Reddy, along with KPCC General Secretary S. Manohar, led this symbolic protest to raise awareness about the fare hike and advocate for its reduction.

Protests were also organized by the Bengaluru Central and East Bengaluru Mahila Congress near Vidhana Soudha and Dr. Ambedkar Metro Station, further strengthening the party’s stance against the fare hike.

In this video Congress sena Ke Gajab Karname : ~ Congress workers protest against the metro fare hike in Bengaluru. Bro Bengaluru is the capital of Karnataka, and Karnataka has a Congress govt kuch action lene se pehele dekh toh lo. pic.twitter.com/dB4ZscHJP5 — RAJAT MUNA (@RajatMuna) February 12, 2025

BJP’s Opposition and Protest at Major Metro Stations

In a surprising turn, BJP leaders and workers also took to the streets, protesting the hike in metro fares. The BJP has blamed the central government for the fare increase and called for a reduction, despite the fare hike being primarily a decision of the Union government. The political battle over the issue has led to a tense blame game between the two parties.

On February 10, a delegation of BJP leaders, including Basavanagudi MLA LA Ravi Subramanya, Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy, and Dasarahalli MLA S Muniraju, met with BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao to submit a memorandum opposing the fare hike. BJP workers followed suit, staging protests at several prominent metro stations, such as Jayanagar, Vijayanagar, Dasarahalli, Madavara, Halasuru, and Kengeri Bus Terminal.

Protest at Halasuru Metro Station against the recent Metro Fare Hike by BMRCL along with Shivajinagar BJP President, Shri Balaji Mani, Sarvagnanagar BJP President, Shri Abhilash Reddy and all the Karyakartas of Jougupalya Ward, Shivajinagar and Sarvagnanagar.#Bengaluru #Metro pic.twitter.com/lr3FR0rzTP — M Goutham Kumar (@gouthamkumarbjp) February 11, 2025

BJP workers at Halasuru Metro Station, led by Shivajinagar BJP President Balaji Mani and Sarvagnanagar BJP President Abhilash Reddy, expressed their discontent with the fare hike. They were joined by Karyakartas from the Jougupalya Ward, Shivajinagar, and Sarvagnanagar areas, who voiced their dissatisfaction with the rising metro fares.

Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike

Bengaluru Metro is a 50:50 joint venture between the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Karnataka (GoK), which means that both entities share responsibility for the decisions regarding its operation and fare structure. The current fare hike, which has sparked intense opposition, has been attributed to the Union government’s decision, but the blame game between Congress and BJP continues to intensify.

The fare hike has caused widespread inconvenience to Bengaluru’s daily commuters, who rely on the metro system for affordable and efficient travel across the city. Students’ unions and other advocacy groups have raised their voices, demanding a rollback or reduction in fares. The Karnataka Students’ Union (KSU) has particularly called for a 50% discount for students, given the financial strain caused by the increased fares.

The issue has reached the political forefront, with both Congress and BJP using the fare hike as a political tool to gain favor with the public ahead of upcoming elections. While the Congress party calls for a reduction in fares and places the blame squarely on the central government, BJP leaders argue that they are merely standing up for the rights of the people and pushing for affordable public transportation.

