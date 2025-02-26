‘Conman’ Sukesh’s $2 Bln Investment Offer To Elon Musk For X – Will He Bite?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s $2 billion investment offer to Elon Musk has raised eyebrows due to his controversial past and current legal issues. However, his audacity and willingness to make high-stakes proposals show that he is determined to maintain his image as a successful businessman.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made an audacious move, offering $2 billion to Elon Musk for his social media platform X. Despite being incarcerated at Delhi’s Mandoli jail for a high-profile multi-crore fraud case, Chandrashekhar has set his sights on a major investment in Musk’s venture. He expressed his willingness to immediately invest $1 billion and another $1 billion in the following year, making a total offer of $2 billion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investment Proposal to Elon Musk

In a letter to Elon Musk, Chandrashekhar declared, “I am taking this privilege and pride today to say, Hey Elon, I am ready and wanting to invest 1 billion USD immediately and another 1 billion USD next year in your company X.” He emphasized that this amount was a fair valuation and not an undervaluation of Musk’s platform.

In the letter, Chandrashekhar addressed Musk as “my man” and even referred to Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, as “big brother.” He also praised Musk’s leadership and involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he claimed was set up by Trump to reduce government spending.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chandrashekhar further showered Musk with admiration, calling him a “bulletproof tankman” and expressing his enthusiasm about the potential investment. “Elon, you are someone I really look up to. What you have built is amazing. Being a part of that build would be the craziest and greatest thing for me,” he wrote.

A Pattern of High-Profile Investment Proposals

This bold offer to Musk is not the first of its kind. Earlier this month, Chandrashekhar made a $2 billion investment proposal to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, pledging $1 billion immediately and an additional $2 billion over five years to support OpenAI’s Indian operations.

In his letter to Altman, Chandrashekhar questioned why venture capitalists should have exclusive access to such opportunities, saying, “Why should the big boys always have fun?” He also added, “Sam, just take my money,” as he expressed his desire to play a role in India’s National AI Agenda.

Chandrashekhar’s Legal Battles and Business Claims

Despite being accused in a Rs 200-crore extortion case, Chandrashekhar has consistently claimed his innocence. He portrays himself as a self-made entrepreneur who, despite facing “false allegations,” has continued to thrive in the business world. In his letter to Altman, he likened his journey to Altman’s own success story, saying, “Just like how you started from scratch, I too have started from a humble beginning, but with a lot of baggage—false allegations and legal cases.”

The Flamboyant Correspondence of Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Known for his bold and flamboyant style, Chandrashekhar has previously sent letters to several high-profile figures, including Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, whom he claims to be romantically involved with, as well as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. His high-profile letters and audacious proposals have garnered attention from both the media and the public.

A Businessman with Big Ambitions

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s $2 billion investment offer to Elon Musk has raised eyebrows due to his controversial past and current legal issues. However, his audacity and willingness to make high-stakes proposals show that he is determined to maintain his image as a successful businessman, despite the legal challenges he faces. His bold moves in the business world continue to spark conversations, leaving many wondering what his next move will be.

ALSO READ: Groom Garlands the Wrong Woman, What Happened Next?