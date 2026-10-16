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Home > India News > Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day

Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day

The petitioners’ lawyer told the court that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had issued a notice the previous night to shut Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 and 17 citing administrative reasons.

The NDMC's move comes ahead of CJP's 'Lehra do Tiranga' march at the park on Friday at 5 pm. (Image: X/ @ANI)
The NDMC's move comes ahead of CJP's 'Lehra do Tiranga' march at the park on Friday at 5 pm. (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 13:05 IST

The traders and street vendors at iconic Connaught Place have moved Supreme Court on the issue of restrictions imposed on them in Delhi during protests in the area. The petitioners have sought an urgent hearing in view of the upcoming festive season.
 
During the hearing in the top court, the traders claimed that the protests and restrictions were causing losses of over Rs 250 crore per day. The petitioners’ lawyer told the court that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had issued a notice the previous night to shut Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 and 17 citing administrative reasons. The NDMC’s move comes ahead of CJP’s ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march at the park on Friday at 5 pm.
 
The traders have urged the court to hear the matter urgently, citing the upcoming festivals of Karwa Chauth, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja.
 
During the proceedings, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant observed that the matter concerned the livelihoods of small shopkeepers and street vendors. He noted that during this period, the families of small traders often face considerable hardship.
 
Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that people have different ways of earning a livelihood, with some wanting to sell peanuts while others wish to stage protests. The court, however, also acknowledged that maintaining law and order was an important issue that needed to be considered.
 
Justice Bagchi further observed that if people suffered losses due to unlawful action by the govt, relief could be available under constitutional law.
 
Bagchi also said the court will interfere if restrictions are disproportionate and ‘this court had ample jurisdiction under public and compensation law.’
 
What CJI said during hearing
 
‘We hope better sense will prevail on every one…small shopkeepers earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face,” said Chief Justice Suryakant.  
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Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day
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Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day

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Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day
Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day
Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day
Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day
Connaught Place Traders, Street Vendors Move Supreme Court Against Restrictions During Protests, Claim Rs 250 Loss Per Day

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