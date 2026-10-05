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Home > India News > Consider Plea Against Centre’s Takeover of Delhi Gymkhana Club: Supreme Court

Consider Plea Against Centre’s Takeover of Delhi Gymkhana Club: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court bench was headed by CJI Surya Kant and included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana. The Supreme Court passed the order after senior counsel Vikas Singh appeared for the members and submitted that the Delhi High Court had earlier refused to entertain their plea.

The high court was of the view that the club itself could challenge the Centre’s takeover decision instead of individual members. (AI Image)
The high court was of the view that the club itself could challenge the Centre’s takeover decision instead of individual members. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 15:36 IST

The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi High Court to consider a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to take over the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The plea was filed by 11 members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club. 
 
The members have challenged the Centre’s takeover of the club’s 27.3-acre premises and the eviction proceedings. The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to entertain the members’ plea, saying the club itself could challenge the takeover decision. 
 
The Supreme Court bench was headed by CJI Surya Kant and included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana. The Supreme Court passed the order after senior counsel Vikas Singh appeared for the members and submitted that the Delhi High Court had earlier refused to entertain their plea.
 
The high court was of the view that the club itself could challenge the Centre’s takeover decision instead of individual members. 
 
Subsequently, the members approached the apex court seeking clarity on whether they could independently move the high court. The top court has now allowed the members to approach the high court on the grounds of objections on maintainability and other legal grounds.
 
The dispute arose after Centre’s takeover of club premises spread over approximately 27.3 acres. The members in their petitions have challenged the resumption notification issued by the Land and Development Office on May 22 as well as a show-cause notice on June 29 by the estate officer in connection with the proposed eviction.
 
The members have demanded quashing the eviction notice and sought protection against coercive action until the legal challenge is decided. A Delhi High Court order records that the land was originally given to the club under a perpetual lease in 1928.
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Consider Plea Against Centre’s Takeover of Delhi Gymkhana Club: Supreme Court

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Consider Plea Against Centre’s Takeover of Delhi Gymkhana Club: Supreme Court

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Consider Plea Against Centre’s Takeover of Delhi Gymkhana Club: Supreme Court

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Consider Plea Against Centre’s Takeover of Delhi Gymkhana Club: Supreme Court
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