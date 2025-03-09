Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
  Conspiracy To Spoil Peace? Bodies Of 3 Civilians Found In Kathua, Three Days After They Went Missing

Conspiracy To Spoil Peace? Bodies Of 3 Civilians Found In Kathua, Three Days After They Went Missing

In a tragic development, the bodies of three civilians, including a 14-year-old boy, were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, three days after they went missing in a terrorist-affected area.

Conspiracy To Spoil Peace? Bodies Of 3 Civilians Found In Kathua, Three Days After They Went Missing


In a tragic development, the bodies of three civilians, including a 14-year-old boy, were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Saturday, three days after they went missing in a terrorist-affected area. The victims have been identified as Yogesh Singh, Darshan Singh, and the minor Varun Singh. The three were reportedly en route to attend a marriage ceremony in Billawar town when they went missing on Wednesday evening.

A large-scale search operation was launched by the Army and police to locate the missing individuals. According to police sources, one of the missing men had contacted his family two days before the discovery, informing them that they had lost their way in a forest while returning. Despite their efforts, their bodies were found using drones in a water body near the Lohai Malhar area. Authorities stated that the cause of death would be confirmed after a postmortem examination.

Yogesh and Darshan were from the Marhoon area, while Varun hailed from Dehota, both in Billawar. The tragic incident has sparked outrage, with political figures condemning the killings.

 

Union Minister – Dr Jitendra Singh said, “The brutal murder of 3 youths by terrorists in the Bani area of district #Kathua is not only extremely tragic but also a matter of great concern. A deep conspiracy seems to be behind the attempt to disrupt the atmosphere in this peaceful region. We have discussed this matter with the concerned authorities. The Union Home Secretary is personally reaching Jammu to assess the situation on the ground. I am confident that it will be ensured such incidents do not recur and the trust of the people remains strong.

BJP legislator Satesh Sharma also raised the issue in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, seeking accountability from the government. Sources indicated that the area, known for its large terrorist presence, has witnessed multiple attacks in recent years. In fact, last month, two other civilians were found dead in the same region, further heightening concerns over the safety of residents.

