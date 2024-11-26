Constitution Day: Government and Opposition Clash Over Speaker Lineup for Event

As India prepares to commemorate 75 years since the adoption of its Constitution, tensions have flared between the government and the opposition

As India prepares to commemorate 75 years since the adoption of its Constitution, tensions have flared between the government and the opposition over the lineup of speakers for the historic event. President Droupadi Murmu is set to address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the old Parliament building), alongside Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, the opposition has raised concerns over their exclusion from the speaking roster.

Opposition Demands Speaking Rights on Constitution Day

Leaders from the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, penned a letter to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow the Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both Houses to speak during the event.

“We are writing in the context of the function being held tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. We understand that the function will be addressed by the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister. We believe that in the best traditions and interests of parliamentary democracy, the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses should also be given an opportunity to speak on this historic occasion,” the letter stated.

The Opposition has framed its demand as a matter of maintaining the democratic ethos of inclusivity, particularly for an event centered around the Constitution, which symbolizes the spirit of participatory governance.

Government’s Response: “Opposition Reacting Without Knowing Details”

Hours after the Opposition’s letter surfaced, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded, accusing “some of the Opposition parties” of misunderstanding the arrangements.

“The problem with some of the Opposition parties is that without knowing the actual arrangement, they start giving reactions. The Prime Minister is not even speaking tomorrow (Tuesday) at the function. The Speaker, the Vice President, and the President of India will speak,” Rijiju clarified, as reported by The Indian Express.

The government’s official schedule confirms that the event will feature a welcome address by Speaker Om Birla, followed by speeches from Vice President Dhankhar and President Murmu. Prime Minister Modi, contrary to the Opposition’s assumptions, will not deliver a speech at the function.

Celebrating 75 Years of the Constitution

The event will include the release of a commemorative coin and stamp, marking the historic milestone. Additionally, three books on the Constitution will be unveiled to deepen public understanding of its evolution and significance.

President Murmu’s address will highlight the enduring legacy of the Constitution, which was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. The Vice President’s speech is expected to reflect on the Constitution’s role in shaping India’s parliamentary democracy.

Prime Minister Modi’s Remarks Ahead of the Winter Session

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his customary pre-session remarks, describing the session as “special in many ways.” He emphasized the significance of India’s 75-year journey under the framework of its Constitution.

“This is a proud moment for our nation. The Constitution is the foundation of our democracy, and this event marks a historic milestone in our parliamentary journey,” Modi said.