Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Constitution Day: President Droupadi Murmu Calls Constitution India’s ‘Holiest Text’ On 75th Anniversary

In a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to the visionaries who contributed to the Constitution’s creation, stressing its significance in shaping India’s democratic identity.

On November 26, 2024, India commemorated 75 years since the adoption of its Constitution, a historic moment that marked the beginning of a new chapter for the world’s largest democracy. In a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to the visionaries who contributed to the Constitution’s creation, stressing its significance in shaping India’s democratic identity.

In her address, President Murmu referred to Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s pivotal words from the Constituent Assembly, where he underscored the responsibility of those who implement the Constitution to ensure its success. Murmu emphasized that the Constitution is the country’s “holiest text” and a guiding document that reflects the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. These ideals, she noted, are interwoven into the fabric of India’s democratic system and were shaped by the struggles and aspirations of the nation’s freedom movement.

Highlighting the progressive role played by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Chairman of the drafting committee, Murmu acknowledged the contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, which collectively worked towards framing a document that would guarantee rights and justice for all citizens. “Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity complement each other and create a thriving environment for every citizen,” she said, emphasizing the importance of active participation from the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, and citizens to uphold the Constitution.

Further, she reflected on the Constitution’s ability to evolve with the changing times. “Our farsighted Constitution-makers provided for a system that could adapt and incorporate new ideas,” President Murmu explained, asserting that India’s Constitution has been a cornerstone of social justice and inclusive development. This adaptability, she noted, has been crucial in positioning India as a leading economy and as an advocate for international peace under the banner of “Vishwa-Bandhu” (World Brother).

The President also recalled Dr. Prasad’s belief that the vitality of the Constitution would depend on the conventions developed over time. She reminded the lawmakers that the country’s progress hinges not just on the written document, but on the values it encapsulates and the ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the integrity of India’s democratic ideals.

On this momentous occasion, President Murmu also unveiled a commemorative coin, a postage stamp, and Sanskrit and Maithili editions of the Constitution, alongside books documenting the making of the document. These efforts aim to further educate citizens about the Constitution’s legacy and its crucial role in shaping India’s modern democratic framework.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with key leaders from across the political spectrum, was present at the event. However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) members did not attend the joint sitting, expressing concerns over recent attempts they believed were aimed at eroding fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Despite their absence in the Central Hall, they observed Samvidhan Divas by reading the Preamble of the Constitution in their party office, underscoring their stance on protecting fundamental rights.

As the nation reflects on 75 years of constitutional governance, the celebrations also served as a reminder of the continued efforts required to preserve and strengthen India’s democratic institutions and values. With these milestones, India looks to the future, committed to building a more just, equal, and inclusive society for all.

