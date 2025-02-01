Consumer Forum Stays Construction Of Sunny Leone’s Restaurant-Cum-Bar In Lucknow

A consumer forum in Uttar Pradesh has halted the construction of actress Sunny Leone’s restaurant-cum-bar, citing concerns over “unauthorized activity” that could cause “permanent nuisance” to local residents.

The forum also raised alarms about the security risks it poses to the neighboring high court and Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Justice Ashok Kumar, the Chairperson of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, expressed deep concern over the decision to allot the community centre of the society for commercial use, which houses the bar and restaurant named “Chica Loca by Sunny Leone.”

He specifically highlighted that the project threatens the privacy and security of significant institutions like the Lucknow bench of the High Court and Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, which hosts high-profile events attended by national and state dignitaries, including the President and Prime Minister.

The complaint was filed by Lucknow resident Prema Sinha, represented by counsels Manu Dixit and Saurabh Singh. According to the commission’s statement, the developer, Experion Developers Pvt Ltd, was heavily criticized for illegal construction practices and activities that endanger public and institutional safety.

Justice Kumar also questioned the approval granted by the Lucknow Development Authority for this controversial project, which involves a change to the original sanctioned map. He called this a clear violation of the RERA Act, the Uttar Pradesh Apartment (Promotion of Construction, Ownership, and Maintenance) Act, 2010, as well as fire safety regulations and the Environmental Assessment Report.

In response to these violations, the commission ordered the immediate cessation of any construction that does not comply with the approved plan. It also called for the restoration of encroached spaces, particularly those designated for senior citizens and children. The developers were given seven days to submit a written undertaking ensuring strict compliance with the court’s directives.

The forum issued a stern warning that failure to comply could result in the demolition of unauthorized structures, particularly those obstructing pathways for fire tenders and fire exits. Justice Kumar further instructed the complainant to provide a copy of the order to the Vice-Chairman and Secretary of the Lucknow Development Authority, ensuring enforcement of the commission’s directives.

The case is set for a follow-up hearing on February 19, with the commission emphasizing that non-compliance would lead to severe legal consequences. The matter has garnered attention due to the serious implications for public safety and the integrity of local institutions.

